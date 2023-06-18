This stunning three-bed mews townhouse has gone on the market in a sought-after area of Liverpool.

This characterful mews townhouse has gone on the market in one of Liverpool’s most desirable suburbs for £575,000. The stunning property is located in Woolton, just a stone’s throw away from Reynolds Park.

The three bedroomed abode also sports two bathrooms as well as a stunning open plan kitchen, diner and lounge and a sunny shared courtyard garden. Whitegates , who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla : “The property oozes a contemporary and stylish finish that we anticipate will draw in a wide variety of buyer.

“This superb property has undergone an extensive scale of refurbishment transforming the property into a modern and functional space, with many quirks and features that will be sure to surprise any client.” Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Location: Church Road, Woolton, Liverpool, Merseyside L25

Price: Offers over £575,000

Agent: Whitegates Estate Agents

Contact: 0151 449 3939

2 . Entrance Hall Whitegates’ listing reads: “Accommodation comprises of a spacious and welcoming entrance hall providing access to two bedrooms (one boasting en-suite facilities) to the ground floor.”

3 . Kitchen “The main living accommodation offers open kitchen/diner, lounge enjoying a pleasant aspect over the rear of the property with bespoke fixtures throughout as well as underfloor heating.”

4 . Living Room/Dining Area “As the hub of the home, this particular area is a wonderful example of well-planned architectural design and is bathed in nature light – as is the entire home.”

