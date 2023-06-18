Liverpool dream property: Mews townhouse brimming with character in sought-after suburb of Woolton
This stunning three-bed mews townhouse has gone on the market in a sought-after area of Liverpool.
This characterful mews townhouse has gone on the market in one of Liverpool’s most desirable suburbs for £575,000. The stunning property is located in Woolton, just a stone’s throw away from Reynolds Park.
The three bedroomed abode also sports two bathrooms as well as a stunning open plan kitchen, diner and lounge and a sunny shared courtyard garden. Whitegates, who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla: “The property oozes a contemporary and stylish finish that we anticipate will draw in a wide variety of buyer.
“This superb property has undergone an extensive scale of refurbishment transforming the property into a modern and functional space, with many quirks and features that will be sure to surprise any client.” Let’s take a look inside.
PROPERTY FACTFILE
Location: Church Road, Woolton, Liverpool, Merseyside L25
Price: Offers over £575,000
Agent: Whitegates Estate Agents
Contact: 0151 449 3939