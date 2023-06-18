Register
Liverpool dream property: Mews townhouse brimming with character in sought-after suburb of Woolton

This stunning three-bed mews townhouse has gone on the market in a sought-after area of Liverpool.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

This characterful mews townhouse has gone on the market in one of Liverpool’s most desirable suburbs for £575,000. The stunning property is located in Woolton, just a stone’s throw away from Reynolds Park.

The three bedroomed abode also sports two bathrooms as well as a stunning open plan kitchen, diner and lounge and a sunny shared courtyard garden. Whitegates, who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla: “The property oozes a contemporary and stylish finish that we anticipate will draw in a wide variety of buyer.

“This superb property has undergone an extensive scale of refurbishment transforming the property into a modern and functional space, with many quirks and features that will be sure to surprise any client.” Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Location: Church Road, Woolton, Liverpool, Merseyside L25

Price: Offers over £575,000

Agent: Whitegates Estate Agents

Contact: 0151 449 3939

1. For sale in Liverpool

Whitegates’ listing reads: “Accommodation comprises of a spacious and welcoming entrance hall providing access to two bedrooms (one boasting en-suite facilities) to the ground floor.”

2. Entrance Hall

“The main living accommodation offers open kitchen/diner, lounge enjoying a pleasant aspect over the rear of the property with bespoke fixtures throughout as well as underfloor heating.”

3. Kitchen

“As the hub of the home, this particular area is a wonderful example of well-planned architectural design and is bathed in nature light – as is the entire home.”

4. Living Room/Dining Area

