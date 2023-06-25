If you ever dreamed of living in a grand historic house by the beach this could be the home for you.

This gorgeous, recently renovated period property is sure to turn heads after going on the market in Liverpool . If you ever dreamed of living in a grand historic house but prefer a modern lifestyle, this could be the house for you - providing you can afford the £1.25m price tag.

Abode Crosby , who are marketing the property, dubbed the detached house “stunning”. They said in their listing on Zoopla that the house was built in 1882 and has a range of amenities in close proximity such as shops, supermarkets, excellent transport links and a number of top quality schools in the area.

Crosby beach is also just a short walk away. The property boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a huge garden in which to enjoy sunny days. Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Location: Merrilocks Road, Crosby, Liverpool L23

Price: £1,250,000

Agent: Abode Crosby

Contact: 0151 909 3003

1 . Exterior This stunning six bedroom Victorian family home has gone on the market in Liverpool for £1.25m. Let’s take a look inside the beautiful historic property.

2 . Entrance Hall The property itself briefly comprises a stunning entrance vestibule and hallway...

3 . Reception Room 1 To the ground floor you’ll also find three inviting reception rooms.

4 . Reception Room 2 The spacious reception rooms offer potential to create a peaceful living space, study of a ground floor bedroom.

