Liverpool dream property: Stunning 6-bed Victorian home close to the beach goes on market for £1.25m

If you ever dreamed of living in a grand historic house by the beach this could be the home for you.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 25th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

This gorgeous, recently renovated period property is sure to turn heads after going on the market in Liverpool. If you ever dreamed of living in a grand historic house but prefer a modern lifestyle, this could be the house for you - providing you can afford the £1.25m price tag.

Abode Crosby, who are marketing the property, dubbed the detached house “stunning”. They said in their listing on Zoopla that the house was built in 1882 and has a range of amenities in close proximity such as shops, supermarkets, excellent transport links and a number of top quality schools in the area.

Crosby beach is also just a short walk away. The property boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a huge garden in which to enjoy sunny days. Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Location: Merrilocks Road, Crosby, Liverpool L23

Price: £1,250,000

Agent: Abode Crosby

Contact: 0151 909 3003

1. Exterior

2. Entrance Hall

3. Reception Room 1

4. Reception Room 2

