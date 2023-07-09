If you dream of life by the sea in a fresh and modern family, this could be the house for you - if you can afford the hefty price tag.

This stylish detached house has gone on the market in a Liverpool coastal town and is perfect for anyone looking for a fresh, modern home close to the beach - providing you can afford the £850,000 price tag. The property, which boasts four bedrooms and a stunning open plan kitchen-diner overlooking a large garden, is located near Formby Village.

EweMove , who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla : “This fantastic, four bed detached house is sat on a large plot over 0.20 of an acre and has been developed and extended by the current owners to now offer a stylish home that is ideal for modern family life.

“Formby itself is a very pleasant coastal town with a thriving community, located midway between Liverpool and Southport with excellent road and rail links to both. It benefits from fantastic local amenities, schools, restaurants and shops, as well as the National Trust nature reserve and beach.”

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Location: Barkfield Avenue, Formby, Liverpool L37

Price: £850,000

Agent: EweMove Formby

Contact: 01704 208776

1 . Exterior This beautiful, modern home has gone up for sale by the sea in Formby, Liverpool. Let’s take a look inside.

2 . Entrance Hall The spacious accommodation includes a welcoming entrance hall.

3 . Kitchen The stunning open plan kitchen diner is one of the property’s real highlights.

4 . Lounge The lounge overlooks the garden and would be the perfect place to unwind with family or entertain guests.

