If you dream of living by the sea, this beautiful detached home in Liverpool with ‘astonishing’ views could be for you - if you can afford the price tag.

This beautiful detached home in a sought-after area of Liverpool is perfect for anyone dreaming of waking up to views of the sea every morning - providing you can afford the price tag, which stands at just under £1 million. The four-bed property, which comes with its own annexe perfect for older relatives or grown up children, is located in the area Blundellsands close to Crosby beach.

Strike Online Estate Agents , who are marketing the property on Zoopla , said in their listing: “Located in one of the most prestigious locations within Blundellsands, this substantial detached property features two houses in one with flexible living space throughout.“Neighboring West Lancashire Golf Club featuring astonishing views of the course, the property is nicely divided into two sections that would be perfectly suitable for an Airbnb venture with substancial yield due to the location.”

The home is conveniently situated a five minute walk from Hall Road station, a two minute walk to the beach and a short drive from shops and restaurants in Crosby Village and schools.

Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

LOCATION: Hall Road West, Crosby, Liverpool L23

PRICE: £990,000

AGENT: Strike Online Estate Agents

CONTACT: 0333 103 8390

1 . Liverpool dream property This sweet-looking detached property in a sought-after area of Liverpool boasts more space than you can imagine - plus breath-taking views - inside. Let’s take a look.

2 . Entrance Hall The spacious main property sports a beautiful entrance hallway with glass doors and staircase.

3 . Dining Room Strike said the property was the “ideal home for entertaining”. The dining room would be a great place to enjoy meals with family and friends.

4 . Lounge On the ground floor you’ll find a peaceful reception room and television snug.

