The Liverpool Half Marathon, which celebrates its 30th birthday this year, is very nearly upon us - but when exactly is it and can you still enter the race?

The BTR Liverpool Skyline Half Marathon returns this weekend for the milestone 30th staging of the race. The event will see 5,100 runners from across the globe descend on Liverpool to tackle a 13.1 mile route through the city.

The Liverpool Half Marathon is organised by Merseyside-based BTR Liverpool and regarded as one of the region’s premier road races. You may be wondering exactly when the event takes place and if you can still enter - here’s what you need to know.

When is the Liverpool Half Marathon 2023?

The Liverpool Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, March 26. The route also includes the 8th annual BTR Liverpool 10 Mile Road Race.

Both races start at 9am from Pier Head Liverpool on the city’s world-famous waterfront alongside the iconic Three Graces – Royal Liver Building, Cunard Building, and Port Of Liverpool Building.

Runners will then wind their way through the city and onto Sefton Park, taking in the sights along the way. A grandstand finish will be set up along the waterfront under the gaze of Liverpool’s iconic Liver Birds.

Can I still enter the Liverpool Half Marathon?

Entries for the Liverpool Half Marathon have now closed so it is no longer possible to enter. This is due to the event reaching the entry limit of 5,000 set against the available medals and t-shirts.

Stephen Symons (pictured) and Jamie Doolan are gearing up to take part in their 30th BTR Liverpool Half Marathon event – having both completed all previous 29 events.

Organisers said: “Apologies if you were thinking of taking part but the event has clearly proven to be a huge success this year. There isn’t a waiting list as all available places have now been taken up.”