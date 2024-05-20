With Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 now streaming on Netflix, fans who have already binged the four episodes might be looking to fill the void before the next quartet of episodes for Season 3 Part 2 drop on June 13.

Well, Liverpool has been ranked among the top places in the country for a Bridgerton themed break by the experts at Last Minute Cottages, who studied data from Historic England to reveal it has more Regency period listed buildings than all but one other city in the country.

Netflix smash-hit Bridgerton is set between 1813 and 1827, during the Regency era, which was a period of substantial change in fashion and architecture. Liverpool has 16 listed buildings from that period, second only to Bath, with 18.

UK’s cities with most Regency period listed buildings: Bath 18; Liverpool 16; Frome 8; London 7; York 7

Liverpool’s famous Georgian Quarter is, as the name suggests, famous for its beautiful period homes from the Georgian and Regency era. Head to Hope Street to promenade in true Bridgerton style, 41, 43 and 45 are all listed buildings. Falkner Square allows you to step back in time into a stunning example of a Regency era park, built in 1830.

Next to Liverpool Central Station, The Grade II listed Lyceum was formerly a library and gentleman’s clubs, the type of place that perhaps Benedict Bridgeterton would have spent his time. The Neoclassical Grade II* listed building located on Bold Street is now a bar venue called One Below, but you can still appreciate the impressive regency architecture of its exterior.

So, open your Google Maps app and start plotting your grand tour around some of the wonderful Regency sites in Liverpool with the help of our gallery below.

1 . Liverpool's real Bridgerton streets Liverpool’s famous Georgian Quarter, is as the name suggests famous for its beautiful period homes from the Georgian and Regency era. Image: Jason Wells - stock.adobe.com Photo: Jason Wells - stock.adobe.com

2 . Liverpool's real Bridgerton streets Falkner Square allows you to step back in time into a stunning example of a Regency era park, built in 1830. Photo: Sue Adair/CC BY-SA 2.0/commons.wikimedia

3 . Liverpool's real Bridgerton streets The cobbles and Regency houses of Chatham Street would not look out of place as a Bridgerton set, away from the mansions. Photo: Google Street View