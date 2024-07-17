A record number of parks and green spaces across the UK have reached the high standards required to receive a coveted Green Flag Award, including more than 20 across Liverpool and Knowsley.
- Subscribe to our free Liverpool World newsletter to get a round-up of the latest news, sports and breaking updates
The Award, which works as an international quality mark for green spaces and parks, was launched 28 years ago and has been handed to dozens of Merseyside parks throughout the years.
At the 2024 awards, a record-breaking 2,227 parks and green spaces reached the standards high enough to receive a Green Flag Award, with successful submissions from local authorities and other land managers across the country for a range of sites, from world-famous city parks to community gardens. In addition, 130 winners received a Green Heritage Site Accreditation for the management of historic features, supported in England by Historic England.
24 parks and green spaces in Liverpool and Knowsley have been awarded the coveted status by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, including new entry Bowring Park. Take a look at the gallery to see ten of our local favourites. All other Knowsley winners are: Acornfield Plantation, Court Farm Woods, Court Hey Park, Eaton Street Park, Knowsley Cemetery and Memorial Gardens, Halewood Park Triangle, Jubilee Park, King George V Playing Fields, King George V Playing Fields (Brown’s Field), Little Wood / Fluker’s Brook Wood / Boodecroft Doorstep Green, McGoldrick Park, Prescot Cemetery / St. Mary’s Churchyard, Sawpit Park, St Chad’s Gardens, Ten Acre Pits, Webster Park.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.