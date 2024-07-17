A record number of parks and green spaces across the UK have reached the high standards required to receive a coveted Green Flag Award, including more than 20 across Liverpool and Knowsley.

The Award, which works as an international quality mark for green spaces and parks, was launched 28 years ago and has been handed to dozens of Merseyside parks throughout the years.

At the 2024 awards, a record-breaking 2,227 parks and green spaces reached the standards high enough to receive a Green Flag Award, with successful submissions from local authorities and other land managers across the country for a range of sites, from world-famous city parks to community gardens. In addition, 130 winners received a Green Heritage Site Accreditation for the management of historic features, supported in England by Historic England.

24 parks and green spaces in Liverpool and Knowsley have been awarded the coveted status by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, including new entry Bowring Park. Take a look at the gallery to see ten of our local favourites. All other Knowsley winners are: Acornfield Plantation, Court Farm Woods, Court Hey Park, Eaton Street Park, Knowsley Cemetery and Memorial Gardens, Halewood Park Triangle, Jubilee Park, King George V Playing Fields, King George V Playing Fields (Brown’s Field), Little Wood / Fluker’s Brook Wood / Boodecroft Doorstep Green, McGoldrick Park, Prescot Cemetery / St. Mary’s Churchyard, Sawpit Park, St Chad’s Gardens, Ten Acre Pits, Webster Park.

1 . Bowring Park, Huyton Bowring Park in Huyton is the latest Knowsley site to be given the Green Flag Award. Since 2017, Knowsley Council has undertaken a £3.686 million restoration project to revitalise Bowring Park, including a £1.9m grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund ‘Parks for People Programme’ and significant investment from Knowsley Council. This included the refurbishment of the historic Stable Block and Coach House. | Knowsley Council

2 . Chavasse Park, Liverpool Situated within five acres landscaped gardens, Chavasse Park is the jewel of Liverpool ONE and often hosts seasonal events, including the current Summer of Sport fan park. Named after local war hero Noel Godfrey Chavasse, the park is also a Green Heritage Site. | Liverpool ONE

3 . Court Farm Woods, Halewood Court Farm Woods is an historic woodland in Halewood, dating back to Roman times. It is also the former location of Court Farm and a Brewery, building foundations and the original walled pond. | Court Farm Woods Association

4 . Court Hey Park, Huyton Court Hey Park is a beautiful green space in Hutyon, with landscaped gardens, sunken gardens, a cricket pitch, wildflower habitats and a children's play area. It is popular for a daily walk and often hosts events and activities. | Friends of Court Hey Park