A night out at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool will usually leave you time before or after to get something to eat- here are the options you’ll have nearby.
M&S Bank Arena Liverpool hosts hundreds of sell out shows each year. If you’re heading to the arena, you may want to grab a bite to eat before or after the show.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There’s plenty of options around M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, including Italian, Steakhouse and some simple but classic pub food. The arena is in an ideal location and is easily accessible by car or public transport.
Whatever you fancy, you’re sure to be spoilt for choice. Here are some of the best restaurants nearby M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, according to Tripadvisor.
EastzEast Liverpool
Advertisement
Advertisement
Keel Wharf, Kings Dock, L3 4BX
Rudy’s Albert Dock
Unit 6, Britannia Pavillion, L3 4AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pizza Express
6 Monarchs Quay Pavilion Building, L3, 4FP
Maray Albert Dock
Advertisement
Advertisement
Unit 4, Britannia Pavilion, Albert Dock, Royal Albert Dock, L3, 4AD
The Floating Grace
Advertisement
Advertisement
Albert Dock, Salthouse Quay, L3 4AA