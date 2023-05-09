Register
Liverpool M&S Bank Arena: What restaurants are nearby & where to eat near the venue

A night out at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool will usually leave you time before or after to get something to eat- here are the options you'll have nearby.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 9th May 2023, 20:42 BST

A night out at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool will usually leave you time before or after to get something to eat- here are the options you’ll have nearby. 

M&S Bank Arena Liverpool hosts hundreds of sell out shows each year. If you’re heading to the arena, you may want to grab a bite to eat before or after the show. 

There’s plenty of options around M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, including Italian, Steakhouse and some simple but classic pub food. The arena is in an ideal location and is easily accessible by car or public transport.

Whatever you fancy, you’re sure to be spoilt for choice. Here are some of the best restaurants nearby M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, according to Tripadvisor

EastzEast Liverpool  

Keel Wharf, Kings Dock, L3 4BX 

Rudy’s Albert Dock 

Unit 6, Britannia Pavillion, L3 4AD 

Pizza Express 

6 Monarchs Quay Pavilion Building, L3, 4FP

Maray Albert Dock 

Unit 4, Britannia Pavilion, Albert Dock, Royal Albert Dock, L3, 4AD 

A look at restaurants nearby M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
A look at restaurants nearby M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

The Floating Grace 

Albert Dock, Salthouse Quay, L3 4AA 

