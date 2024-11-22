Liverpool is - in our opinion - the best city in the world, home to beautiful architecture, lovely people and some of the best restaurants you will ever eat at. But, with so much to do and see, it can be tricky to decide what to prioritise during a short trip.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to tell us the best activities and attractions Liverpool has to offer and received many brilliant suggestions, from taking a ferry across the Mersey to visiting the beautiful beaches nearby.

Take a look at the gallery below to find out what to add to your must-do list for your next trip to Liverpool.

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].

1 . Ferry 'cross the Mersey Mersey Ferries are one of Merseyside’s most visited attractions, allowing visitors and locals to hop on and experience the best of Liverpool and Wirral. You can’t visit Liverpool and not ferry across the Mersey. | Pete - stock.adobe.com

2 . Visit the Cavern Club This legendary venue has become one of the most famous music clubs in the world. Not only is it the ultimate place of pilgrimage for fans of the Fab Four, but it's also an iconic live music venue with its own story to tell and is a must-visit spot on a trip to Liverpool. | Torval Mork - stock.adobe.com

3 . Explore the Royal Albert Dock Liverpool’s docks are absolutely beautiful and there are plenty of unique restaurants, shops and monuments to explore. Royal Albert Dock is the main destination but you can stroll all along the waterfront, taking in the museums, views and even indulge in a variety of water sports. | SakhanPhotography - stock.adobe.

4 . Take in the beauty of the Anglican cathedral The majestic Liverpool Anglican cathedral - the largest in Britain and the fifth largest in the world - has Grade I listed status and is a truly iconic building, home to beautiful architecture, stained glass windows, breathtaking views and a family of peregrine falcons. It is free to visit and everyone is welcome. | Uldis Laganovskis - stock.adobe.com