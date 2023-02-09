A study conducted by Comparethemarket has revealed the UK’s most desirable cities to live in, according to Google searches.

Liverpool has been named as one of the United Kingdom’s most desirable cities to live in according to a new study. Comparethemarket has put together a list of 10 cities using the number of Google searches made by people.

The insurance comparison site has analysed Google searches for each city from December 2021 to November 2022 for terms relating to living and moving to certain locations. Other cities listed include the likes of Glasgow, Manchester and London.

Making the top five, Liverpool has been ranked as the fourth most desirable UK city with 17,960 Google searches. The region is known across the globe for its culture and booming music scene as well as icons such as The Beatles.

The city is a hub for sport with two Premier League football teams - Liverpool and Everton. It also ranks high as the UK’s most affordable cities to live in with an average house price of £215,741.

Topping the standings is the English capital of London, which is Comparethemarket ’s most desirable city to live in the UK. It had a total of 33,700 Google searches over the last year related to moving-related terms.

UK’s Top 10 most desirable cities to live in

