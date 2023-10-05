Register
Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds named among most desirable places to live in UK - full top 10 list

The UK Property Index rates towns, boroughs and cities in key categories to determine an overall ‘desirability score’.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:44 BST

We already knew it, but a new report has confirmed it: Liverpool is one of the most desirable places to live in the UK.

The ‘UK Property Index’ rates towns, boroughs and cities across the country in key catagories related to house prices and property sales to determine an overall ‘desirability score’.

Created on behalf of Swift Direct Blinds, the index analysed factors such as average property price per local authority and how this has changed over time, the areas with the fewest number of properties for sale, and where people are looking to buy properties the most.

High property prices and fewer properties being available on the market can indicate that people are buying properties in the area at a quicker rate and residents are happy where they live and don’t want to move.

Liverpool emerged with a desirability score of6.02 out of 10 - ranking it in the top ten for the country. Glasgow came in at number one with a score of 8.01. The London boroughs were excluded from the national research and were ranked separately.

The full top ten are listed below.

The City of Glasgow was given a desirability score of 8.01 out of 10.

1. City of Glasgow, Scotland

The City of Glasgow was given a desirability score of 8.01 out of 10. Photo: Peter Reiner - stock.adobe.com

Sandwell, a borough in the West Midlands, was given a desirability score of 7.59 out of 10. West Bromwich (pictured) is the biggest conurbation in Sandwell.

2. Sandwell, West Midlands

Sandwell, a borough in the West Midlands, was given a desirability score of 7.59 out of 10. West Bromwich (pictured) is the biggest conurbation in Sandwell. Photo: padmak - stock.adobe.com

Wakefield was given a desirability score of 6.83 out of 10.

3. Wakefield, West Yorkshire

Wakefield was given a desirability score of 6.83 out of 10. Photo: Janis Abolins - stock.adobe.com

Leicester was given a desirability score of 6.79 out of 10.

4. Leicester, East Midlands

Leicester was given a desirability score of 6.79 out of 10. Photo: Alexey Fedorenko - stock.adobe.com

