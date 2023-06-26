Many business ventures on the city centre street were short lived.

Liverpool city centre has said goodbye to many small businesses over the years, but, one street has had pretty bad luck in recent years, with many units remaining vacant.

Berry Street, in the Ropewalks area of the city, has seen many independent eateries, such as the Nakery and Vietnom close their doors for good, and recently saw its pharmacy suffer a devastating fire.

Some shops are continuing to thrive on the street close to Chinatown, but other units seem to be a revolving door with new businesses opening and closing down within the space of a year.

Despite the vacant units, Berry Street is still a bustling street, home to a much-loved Chinese bakery, a range of eateries and some lovely stores.

We’ve created a gallery of some of Berry Street’s popular shops, eateries and bars which have sadly served their last customers.

1 . Vietnom Vietnom sadly closed in July 2022. The family-run Vietnamese eatery served delicious meals, including veggie and vegan options. Photo: Vietnom

2 . TriBeCa TriBeCa was a popular pizzeria and American bar which closed down in 2017. Photo: Google Street View

3 . The Nakery, The Nakery was a whole food cafe which sadly closed for good in August 2022. The quirky cafe on Berry Street was known for raw, plant-based treats, including waffles and cakes, as well as smoothies and specialist hot drinks. Photo: The Nakery via Facebook.

4 . River North River North launched in October 2021 and closed its door just over a year later. The venue replaced Wolf & Waffle, and the unit is now home to Lucky’s.

