Liverpool nostalgia: Nine of Berry Street’s lost restaurants, cafes and bars - including Rack and Dollar & TriBeCa
Many business ventures on the city centre street were short lived.
Liverpool city centre has said goodbye to many small businesses over the years, but, one street has had pretty bad luck in recent years, with many units remaining vacant.
Berry Street, in the Ropewalks area of the city, has seen many independent eateries, such as the Nakery and Vietnom close their doors for good, and recently saw its pharmacy suffer a devastating fire.
Some shops are continuing to thrive on the street close to Chinatown, but other units seem to be a revolving door with new businesses opening and closing down within the space of a year.
Despite the vacant units, Berry Street is still a bustling street, home to a much-loved Chinese bakery, a range of eateries and some lovely stores.
We’ve created a gallery of some of Berry Street’s popular shops, eateries and bars which have sadly served their last customers.