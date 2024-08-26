We’ve been through the photo archive to take you on a whistle stop tour of life in and around Liverpool during the 1990s, a decade which saw Brookside rule, the Spion Kop demolished and dockers go on strike.

It was a time when the Queen met Sinbad, shell suits were phased out and Rockports and Cream were in the ascendancy. Long before the city became European Capital of Culture and was transformed, there were a number of social problems as families struggled with unemployment.

Here, we take a nostalgic look back through the decade, with some photos from the archives....

1 . Liverpool in the 1990s Liverpool FC fans line up to gain entry onto the Spion Kop stand, Anfield for the very last time to watch a football match during the FA Carling Premiership match between Liverpool and Norwich City held on April 30, 1994. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . Liverpool in the 1990s Demonstrators march in support of striking Liverpool dockers, during their long-running dispute with the MDHC (Mersey Docks and Harbour Company). | Getty Images

3 . Liverpool in the 1990s Everyone remembers Blockbuster, the place where we could choose from hundreds of videos to hire - and get fined if you were late returning them. | UGC

4 . Liverpool in the 1990s A classic early 90s shell suit and moustache spotted among the fans as the Milk Race comes through Liverpool. | Howard Boylan/Allsport