The Christmas holidays are almost here, a time for celebration, lots of sweet treats and maybe an alcoholic beverage or two. But it is also a time when businesses operate at different opening and closing times in Liverpool and throughout the United Kingdom.
Operating hours of the likes of banks, supermarkets, DIY stores and post offices will be affected. A majority decide to shut up shop on Christmas Day, which in 2022 is on Sunday December 25.
This is because businesses decide to allocate days for staff to spend time with their friends and family to celebrate Christmas.
Pharmacies are also affected as leading outlets such as Superdrug, Boots and Lloyds have outlined plans for reduced business hours over the festive weekend. They play a vital role in the local communities of Liverpool and give customers the opportunity to grab any much-needed medication or other health-related products.
Overall it seems that most if not all pharmacies in Liverpool will have impacted operating hours over the course of the festive holidays. Here is everything you need to know.
Boots
The following are the operating hours of Boots pharmacies in Liverpool over Christmas 2022:
Clayton Square Shopping Centre, L1 1QR
- Christmas Eve, December 24: 8.15am to 6pm
- Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED
- Boxing Day, December 26: 8.15am to 8pm
9-11 Church Street, L1 1DA
- Christmas Eve, December 24: 9am to 5pm
- Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED
- Boxing Day, December 26: 9am to 7pm
68-70 London Road, L3 5NF
- Christmas Eve, December 24: 9am to 4pm
- Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED
- Boxing Day, December 26: 9am to 6pm
To check the operating hours of your local Boots pharmacy, visit the official branch finder on the Boots website.
Superdrug
The following are the operating hours of Superdrug pharmacies in Liverpool over Christmas 2022:
48 Derby Road, Huyton, L36 9UJ
- Christmas Eve, December 24: 9am to 5.30pm
- Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED
- Boxing Day, December 26: 9am to 5.30pm
17 Parker Street, L1 1DJ
- Christmas Eve, December 24: 9am to 5.30pm
- Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED
- Boxing Day, December 26: 8.30am to 6pm
67 S John Street, L1 8BJ
- Christmas Eve, December 24: 8am to 5pm
- Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED
- Boxing Day, December 26: 9am to 8pm
To check the operating hours of your local Superdrug pharmacy, visit the official branch finder on the Superdrug website.
Lloyds Pharmacy
The following are the operating hours of Lloyds Pharmacy branches in Liverpool over Christmas 2022:
202 Cherry Lane, L4 8SG
- Christmas Eve, December 24: 9am to 5pm
- Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED
- Boxing Day, December 26: 9am to 6.30pm
225 Lower House Lane, L11 2SF
- Christmas Eve, December 24: 9am to 12pm
- Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED
- Boxing Day, December 26: 9am to 6pm
Woolton Street, L25 5QA
- Christmas Eve, December 24: 8am to 6pm
- Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED
- Boxing Day, December 26: 8am to 8pm
To check the operating hours of your local Lloyds Pharmacy branch, visit the official store finder on the Lloyds Pharmacy website.