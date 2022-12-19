The Christmas 2022 period will have an effect on the opening and closing times of pharmacies across Liverpool on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The Christmas holidays are almost here, a time for celebration, lots of sweet treats and maybe an alcoholic beverage or two. But it is also a time when businesses operate at different opening and closing times in Liverpool and throughout the United Kingdom.

Operating hours of the likes of banks, supermarkets, DIY stores and post offices will be affected. A majority decide to shut up shop on Christmas Day, which in 2022 is on Sunday December 25.

This is because businesses decide to allocate days for staff to spend time with their friends and family to celebrate Christmas.

Pharmacies are also affected as leading outlets such as Superdrug, Boots and Lloyds have outlined plans for reduced business hours over the festive weekend. They play a vital role in the local communities of Liverpool and give customers the opportunity to grab any much-needed medication or other health-related products.

Overall it seems that most if not all pharmacies in Liverpool will have impacted operating hours over the course of the festive holidays. Here is everything you need to know.

Boots

The following are the operating hours of Boots pharmacies in Liverpool over Christmas 2022:

Clayton Square Shopping Centre, L1 1QR

Christmas Eve, December 24: 8.15am to 6pm

Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED

Boxing Day, December 26: 8.15am to 8pm

9-11 Church Street, L1 1DA

Christmas Eve, December 24: 9am to 5pm

Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED

Boxing Day, December 26: 9am to 7pm

68-70 London Road, L3 5NF

Christmas Eve, December 24: 9am to 4pm

Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED

Boxing Day, December 26: 9am to 6pm

To check the operating hours of your local Boots pharmacy, visit the official branch finder on the Boots website .

Superdrug

The following are the operating hours of Superdrug pharmacies in Liverpool over Christmas 2022:

48 Derby Road, Huyton, L36 9UJ

Christmas Eve, December 24: 9am to 5.30pm

Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED

Boxing Day, December 26: 9am to 5.30pm

17 Parker Street, L1 1DJ

Christmas Eve, December 24: 9am to 5.30pm

Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED

Boxing Day, December 26: 8.30am to 6pm

67 S John Street, L1 8BJ

Christmas Eve, December 24: 8am to 5pm

Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED

Boxing Day, December 26: 9am to 8pm

To check the operating hours of your local Superdrug pharmacy, visit the official branch finder on the Superdrug website .

Lloyds Pharmacy

The following are the operating hours of Lloyds Pharmacy branches in Liverpool over Christmas 2022:

202 Cherry Lane, L4 8SG

Christmas Eve, December 24: 9am to 5pm

Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED

Boxing Day, December 26: 9am to 6.30pm

225 Lower House Lane, L11 2SF

Christmas Eve, December 24: 9am to 12pm

Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED

Boxing Day, December 26: 9am to 6pm

Woolton Street, L25 5QA

Christmas Eve, December 24: 8am to 6pm

Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED

Boxing Day, December 26: 8am to 8pm

