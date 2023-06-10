This “captivating” three-bed home in Liverpool brimming with character and sporting a sunny courtyard garden has gone on the market for £230,000.

This “captivating” three-bed home on the outskirts of Liverpool has gone on the market fo £230k. The property, which stylishly blends modern design with ‘stunning’ period features, is situated in the “vibrant” area of Waterloo close to the nearby beach and an eclectic mix of shops, cafes and restaurants.

EweMove , the estate agents who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla that the sale posed an “exceptional opportunity to own a contemporary and stylish, characterful home” in the area. “With its new kitchen, bathroom, windows, and boiler, it offers a seamless blend of style and practicality,” the listing reads.

“The vibrant location, coupled with the sunny outside courtyard, make this property an ideal choice for those seeking a modern and convenient lifestyle. Don’t miss your chance to secure this captivating residence - arrange your viewing today and experience the epitome of contemporary living in Waterloo.”

Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

LOCATION: Curzon Road, Waterloo, Liverpool L22

PRICE: £230,000

AGENT: EweMove Estate Agents in Childwall, Woolton & Aigburth

CONTACT: 0151 459 9988

2 . Exterior “Situated in the heart of vibrant Waterloo, this home offers an enviable lifestyle surrounded by an abundance of amenities,” the listing by Ewe Move reads.

3 . Entrance Hall “Upon entering, you will be immediately captivated by the modern style yet blended effortlessly with character charm that adorn every corner of this stunning property.”

4 . Kitchen “The brand-new dining kitchen is a true culinary haven, boasting sleek modern cabinetry, integrated appliances, and island ding area/breakfast bar. Designed with both aesthetics and functionality in mind, it is an ideal space to unleash your inner chef and create culinary delights.”

