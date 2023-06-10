Liverpool property: ‘Captivating’ home brimming with character & sporting sunny courtyard garden for £230k
This “captivating” three-bed home in Liverpool brimming with character and sporting a sunny courtyard garden has gone on the market for £230,000.
This “captivating” three-bed home on the outskirts of Liverpool has gone on the market fo £230k. The property, which stylishly blends modern design with ‘stunning’ period features, is situated in the “vibrant” area of Waterloo close to the nearby beach and an eclectic mix of shops, cafes and restaurants.
EweMove, the estate agents who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla that the sale posed an “exceptional opportunity to own a contemporary and stylish, characterful home” in the area. “With its new kitchen, bathroom, windows, and boiler, it offers a seamless blend of style and practicality,” the listing reads.
“The vibrant location, coupled with the sunny outside courtyard, make this property an ideal choice for those seeking a modern and convenient lifestyle. Don’t miss your chance to secure this captivating residence - arrange your viewing today and experience the epitome of contemporary living in Waterloo.”
Let’s take a look inside.
PROPERTY FACTFILE
LOCATION: Curzon Road, Waterloo, Liverpool L22
PRICE: £230,000
AGENT: EweMove Estate Agents in Childwall, Woolton & Aigburth
CONTACT: 0151 459 9988