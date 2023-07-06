This charming and contemporary 2-bed terraced house has gone on the market in a popular area of Liverpool for the bargain price of £175,000.

Strike Online Estate Agents , who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla : “[This] presents a fantastic opportunity to own a well-presented two-bedroom terrace house in the sought-after area of West Derby, Liverpool.

“With its open plan living/dining area, modern kitchen, contemporary bathroom, good-sized bedrooms, and attractive walled garden/yard, this property offers a comfortable and stylish living environment. Don’t miss the chance to make this house your home.”

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Location: Eaton Road, West Derby, Liverpool L12

Price: £175,000

Agent: Strike Online Estate Agents

Contact: 01134 278228

1 . Exterior "Welcome to Eaton Road, a charming two-bedroom terrace house located in the highly sought-after area of West Derby, Liverpool, with the postcode L12 1LU. This well-presented property offers a comfortable and stylish living space, making it an ideal home for individuals or small families.”

2 . Living Area “Upon entering, you are greeted by a warm and inviting open-plan living/dining area. The combination of these two spaces creates a versatile layout, perfect for entertaining guests or simply relaxing with loved ones.”

3 . Kitchen “The modern kitchen is thoughtfully designed, featuring sleek cabinetry and ample countertop space. It offers the perfect setting for culinary enthusiasts to showcase their skills. Whether you’re preparing a quick breakfast or indulging in a gourmet dinner, this kitchen is equipped to meet your needs.”

4 . Bathroom “The contemporary bathroom is tastefully appointed with modern fixtures and fittings. It provides a tranquil retreat where you can unwind and rejuvenate after a long day.”

