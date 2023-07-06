Liverpool property: ‘Charming’ 2-bed terraced house in popular area is a steal at £175,000
This charming and contemporary 2-bed terraced house has gone on the market in a popular area of Liverpool for the bargain price of £175,000.
This “charming” 2-bed terraced house has gone on the market in Liverpool - and it’s a steal at £175,000. The property is located in the sought-after area of West Derby and would be “ideal” for an individual or small family.
Strike Online Estate Agents, who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla: “[This] presents a fantastic opportunity to own a well-presented two-bedroom terrace house in the sought-after area of West Derby, Liverpool.
“With its open plan living/dining area, modern kitchen, contemporary bathroom, good-sized bedrooms, and attractive walled garden/yard, this property offers a comfortable and stylish living environment. Don’t miss the chance to make this house your home.”
PROPERTY FACTFILE
Location: Eaton Road, West Derby, Liverpool L12
Price: £175,000
Agent: Strike Online Estate Agents
Contact: 01134 278228