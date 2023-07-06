Register
Liverpool property: ‘Charming’ 2-bed terraced house in popular area is a steal at £175,000

This charming and contemporary 2-bed terraced house has gone on the market in a popular area of Liverpool for the bargain price of £175,000.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 6th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

This “charming” 2-bed terraced house has gone on the market in Liverpool - and it’s a steal at £175,000. The property is located in the sought-after area of West Derby and would be “ideal” for an individual or small family.

Strike Online Estate Agents, who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla: “[This] presents a fantastic opportunity to own a well-presented two-bedroom terrace house in the sought-after area of West Derby, Liverpool.

“With its open plan living/dining area, modern kitchen, contemporary bathroom, good-sized bedrooms, and attractive walled garden/yard, this property offers a comfortable and stylish living environment. Don’t miss the chance to make this house your home.”

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Location: Eaton Road, West Derby, Liverpool L12

Price: £175,000

Agent: Strike Online Estate Agents

Contact: 01134 278228

1. Exterior

"Welcome to Eaton Road, a charming two-bedroom terrace house located in the highly sought-after area of West Derby, Liverpool, with the postcode L12 1LU. This well-presented property offers a comfortable and stylish living space, making it an ideal home for individuals or small families.”

2. Living Area

“Upon entering, you are greeted by a warm and inviting open-plan living/dining area. The combination of these two spaces creates a versatile layout, perfect for entertaining guests or simply relaxing with loved ones.”

3. Kitchen

“The modern kitchen is thoughtfully designed, featuring sleek cabinetry and ample countertop space. It offers the perfect setting for culinary enthusiasts to showcase their skills. Whether you’re preparing a quick breakfast or indulging in a gourmet dinner, this kitchen is equipped to meet your needs.”

4. Bathroom

“The contemporary bathroom is tastefully appointed with modern fixtures and fittings. It provides a tranquil retreat where you can unwind and rejuvenate after a long day.”

