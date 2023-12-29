Liverpool property: Charming cottage in idyllic location for sale with 12 acres of land and pony stables
This picturesque property is nestled in the green belt on the western fringe of Knowsley Lane.
A charming three-bed cottage in the heart of Merseyside is on the market.
Listed on Rightmove for offers in the region of £725,000, the picturesque property is nestled in the green belt on the western fringe of Knowsley Lane, and features pony stables and a workshop.
The property description by Mags Property reads: "Carters Cottage boasts an impressive 12-acre expanse of land, offering an idyllic equestrian property in a serene locale. "This charming residence, parts of which trace their origins back to 1750, features a thoughtfully extended 3-bedroom cottage. The picturesque property encompasses a cobbled and York stone paved stable yard hosting five full-size stables and a pony stable. Within the stable block, discover a secure tack room, storage area, and a rear workshop."
Take a look around...
Property details
Location: Pinfold Lane, Prescot L34.
Price: Offers in the region of £725,000.
Estate agent: Mags Property