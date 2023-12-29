This picturesque property is nestled in the green belt on the western fringe of Knowsley Lane.

A charming three-bed cottage in the heart of Merseyside is on the market.

Listed on Rightmove for offers in the region of £725,000, the picturesque property is nestled in the green belt on the western fringe of Knowsley Lane, and features pony stables and a workshop.

The property description by Mags Property reads: "Carters Cottage boasts an impressive 12-acre expanse of land, offering an idyllic equestrian property in a serene locale. "This charming residence, parts of which trace their origins back to 1750, features a thoughtfully extended 3-bedroom cottage. The picturesque property encompasses a cobbled and York stone paved stable yard hosting five full-size stables and a pony stable. Within the stable block, discover a secure tack room, storage area, and a rear workshop."

Take a look around...

Property details

Location: Pinfold Lane, Prescot L34.

Price: Offers in the region of £725,000.

Estate agent: Mags Property

