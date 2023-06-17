If you’ve always dreamed of life in a cottage by the sea, this could be the property for you.

This cottage by the sea near Liverpool is straight out of a fairytale - but is surprisingly modern inside. The Grade II listed detached property, which features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, has gone on the market in the sought-after area of Formby for just over £400,000.

Bettermove , who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla that the sale was an “exciting opportunity that should not be missed”. They added: “Located in the popular town of Formby, the property is close to a range of amenities, including shops, supermarkets, restaurants and pubs.

“Excellent transport connections can be found from Freshfield and Formby Train Station, the A565 and local buses.” Let’s take a look inside the property.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Location: Gores Lane, Formby, Liverpool L37

Price: Offers over £406,000

Agent: Bettermove

Contact: 0330 0040050

1 . For sale in Liverpool This charming Grade II Listed cottage has gone on the market by the sea near Liverpool. Let’s take a look inside the unique property.

2 . Porch The property benefits from double glazing, gas central heating throughout and has off street parking available via the gated driveway and garage with loft space.

3 . Living Room The interior of the well-presented property includes a spacious living room with original beams.

4 . Dining Room The airy dining room would be the perfect place to enjoy meals with family and entertain guests.

