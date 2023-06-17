Register
Liverpool property: Chocolate box cottage by the sea goes on market for just over £400,000

If you’ve always dreamed of life in a cottage by the sea, this could be the property for you.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 17th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

This cottage by the sea near Liverpool is straight out of a fairytale - but is surprisingly modern inside. The Grade II listed detached property, which features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, has gone on the market in the sought-after area of Formby for just over £400,000.

Bettermove, who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla that the sale was an “exciting opportunity that should not be missed”. They added: “Located in the popular town of Formby, the property is close to a range of amenities, including shops, supermarkets, restaurants and pubs.

“Excellent transport connections can be found from Freshfield and Formby Train Station, the A565 and local buses.” Let’s take a look inside the property.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Location: Gores Lane, Formby, Liverpool L37

Price: Offers over £406,000

Agent: Bettermove

Contact: 0330 0040050

This charming Grade II Listed cottage has gone on the market by the sea near Liverpool. Let's take a look inside the unique property.

1. For sale in Liverpool



The property benefits from double glazing, gas central heating throughout and has off street parking available via the gated driveway and garage with loft space.

Porch



The interior of the well-presented property includes a spacious living room with original beams.

Living Room



The airy dining room would be the perfect place to enjoy meals with family and entertain guests.

Dining Room



