Liverpool property: ‘Comfortable and contemporary’ 3-bed terraced house in Bootle would make ideal first home
This lovely three-bedroom terraced house in Liverpool has gone on the market for just £140,000. Strike Online Estate Agents, who are marketing the property in the Bootle area, say it would make an “ideal first home”.
Strike said in their listing on Zoopla: “The property offers a comfortable and contemporary living space, boasting several appealing features. Overall, [it] is a well-maintained and appealing terraced house, featuring insulated rendering, a downstairs WC, a modern kitchen, a large conservatory, a private rear garden, a garage, a small outbuilding, and a modern family bathroom.
“These features combine to create a comfortable and desirable living environment for potential residents.” The property is close to a number of local schools as well as Old Roan and Aintree train stations.
PROPERTY FACTFILE
LOCATION: Waterside, Bootle, Liverpool L30
PRICE: £140,000
AGENT: Strike Online Estate Agents
CONTACT: 0333 103 8390