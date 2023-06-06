This lovely three-bed terraced house has gone on the market in Liverpool for £140,000 - and according to estate agents it would make an ideal first home.

This lovely three-bedroom terraced house in Liverpool has gone on the market for just £140,000. Strike Online Estate Agents , who are marketing the property in the Bootle area, say it would make an “ideal first home”.

Strike said in their listing on Zoopla : “The property offers a comfortable and contemporary living space, boasting several appealing features. Overall, [it] is a well-maintained and appealing terraced house, featuring insulated rendering, a downstairs WC, a modern kitchen, a large conservatory, a private rear garden, a garage, a small outbuilding, and a modern family bathroom.

“These features combine to create a comfortable and desirable living environment for potential residents.” The property is close to a number of local schools as well as Old Roan and Aintree train stations.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

LOCATION: Waterside, Bootle, Liverpool L30

PRICE: £140,000

AGENT: Strike Online Estate Agents

CONTACT: 0333 103 8390

2 . Entrance Hall “One notable feature of this house is the insulated rendering, which enhances both the aesthetic appeal and energy efficiency of the property,” the listing reads. “The insulated rendering helps to maintain a comfortable interior temperature while reducing energy consumption.”

3 . WC “Upon entering the house, you will find a convenient downstairs WC, providing an additional level of convenience and practicality,” the listing reads. “This is especially useful for guests and for avoiding the need to go upstairs during everyday activities.”

4 . Kitchen “The kitchen is modern and well-equipped, offering a stylish and functional space for culinary endeavors. With contemporary appliances and ample storage.”

