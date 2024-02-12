An historic four-bedroom home is on the market in Merseyside, with a recommended price of £240,000.

Located in Port Sunlight, the Grade II listed cottage is full of character, with high ceilings, wood block floors and feature fireplaces, and offers ample living space - perfect for families.

Listed on Rightmove, the property description by Lesley Hooks Estate Agents reads: "This delightful Grade II listed semi-detached cottage exudes character and comfort, offering an enchanting living experience, nestled in the charming historic village of Port Sunlight.

"As you step inside, you'll be greeted by the spaciousness of this lovely abode, with its high ceilings and warm wood block flooring downstairs. The abundance of natural light filtering through the secondary glazed windows adds to the inviting ambiance.

"With its blend of historic charm, modern comforts, and idyllic surroundings, this cottage in Port Sunlight offers a truly enchanting living experience. Don't miss your chance to make this delightful property your own."

Price: £240,000

Location: Port Sunlight, Wirral

Estate Agent: Lesley Hooks Estate Agents, Bebington

1 . New Chester Road, Port Sunlight New Chester Road, Port Sunlight. Photo: Rightmove

2 . New Chester Road, Port Sunlight New Chester Road, Port Sunlight.

3 . New Chester Road, Port Sunlight New Chester Road, Port Sunlight.