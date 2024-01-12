The epitome of luxury living, the home benefits from a sun terrace, showcasing beautiful views of the Dee Estuary.

A 'distinctive' property is for sale in Merseyside, with a price tag of almost three million pounds.

Located on an 'exclusive' street in one of Wirral's priciest suburbs, the detached property has luxurious features, including a roof terrace, outdoor bar and wood-burning fire.

Listed on Rightmove for £2,700,000, the property description by Home Estate Agents reads: "Situated in the exclusive area of Caldy standing in beautiful formal manicured grounds, Home Estate Agents are delighted to showcase this impressive and distinctive five bedroom detached residence.

"Recently refurbished, immaculately presented and finished to the highest of standards this stunning family home offers spacious and versatile living space with an abundance of unique period features."

The epitome of luxury living, the home benefits from a sun terrace, showcasing beautiful views of the Dee Estuary and Wales. It also features five bathrooms, and an outdoor sheltered living space - fitted with its own open fireplace, kitchen area.

Take a look around...

Location: Croft Drive West, Caldy, Wirral CH48

Price: £2,700,000

Estate agent: Home Estate Agents, Wirral

1 . Croft Drive West, Caldy, CH48. Croft Drive West, Caldy, CH48. Photo: Home Estate Agents/Rightmove

2 . Croft Drive West, Caldy, CH48 Croft Drive West, Caldy, CH48. Photo: Home Estate Agents/Rightmove

3 . Croft Drive West, Caldy, CH48 Croft Drive West, Caldy, CH48. Photo: Home Estate Agents/Rightmove

4 . Croft Drive West, Caldy, CH48 Croft Drive West, Caldy, CH48. Photo: Home Estate Agents/Rightmove