Register
BREAKING

Liverpool property: 'Exceptional' detached home in 'serene and leafy' Formby location for sale

The beautiful property is for sale in one of Merseyside's most sought after postcodes.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 11th Dec 2023, 17:57 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 17:58 GMT

An 'exceptional' property is for sale in one of Merseyside's most sought after postcodes.

The four-bed detached home is located on a 'serene and leafy' lane in L37 (Formby) and is on the market for offer over £950,000.

The property description by Stephanie Macnab Estate Agents reads: "Welcome to this exceptional property, a meticulously extended and renovated residence that presents a remarkable turn-key opportunity for discerning homeowners.

"Nestled in a serene and leafy lane, this home is conveniently located within walking distance to the village and train station, offering the perfect blend of tranquillity and accessibility."

The home on Barkfield Road features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a balcony, home office and a large kitchen/diner, as well as several reception rooms.

Take a look and let us know what you think...

Barkfield Avenue, Formby L37

1. Barkfield Avenue, Formby L37

Barkfield Avenue, Formby L37 Photo: Rightmove

Barkfield Avenue, Formby L37

2. Barkfield Avenue, Formby L37

Barkfield Avenue, Formby L37 Photo: Rightmove

Barkfield Avenue, Formby L37

3. Barkfield Avenue, Formby L37

Barkfield Avenue, Formby L37 Photo: Rightmovw

Barkfield Avenue, Formby L37

4. Barkfield Avenue, Formby L37

Barkfield Avenue, Formby L37 Photo: Rightmove

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLiverpoolHomeSale