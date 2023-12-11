The beautiful property is for sale in one of Merseyside's most sought after postcodes.

The four-bed detached home is located on a 'serene and leafy' lane in L37 (Formby) and is on the market for offer over £950,000.

The property description by Stephanie Macnab Estate Agents reads: "Welcome to this exceptional property, a meticulously extended and renovated residence that presents a remarkable turn-key opportunity for discerning homeowners.

"Nestled in a serene and leafy lane, this home is conveniently located within walking distance to the village and train station, offering the perfect blend of tranquillity and accessibility."

The home on Barkfield Road features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a balcony, home office and a large kitchen/diner, as well as several reception rooms.

Take a look and let us know what you think...

