For sale: 'Stunning' affordable home in one of best commuter towns for Liverpool
This stunning three-bedroom property set over three floors, offers a combination of modern design and practical living spaces.
A family home in one of Merseyside's top commuter towns is on the market.
Listed on Rightmove with a guide price of around £270,000, the fantastic property in Newton-le-Willows benefits from ample off-road parking and is just a forty-minute drive from Liverpool city centre.
Ideally located 0.8 miles from Earlestown Station and 1.8 miles from Newton-le-Willows Station, there is also the option of jumping on a train to work.
The property is set over three floors, and features three bedrooms. The master bedroom includes a lovely en-suite and there is a large kitchen and dining area, perfect for the family.
Location: Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12
Price: Guide price of £270,000-280,000
Estate agent: Strike, Liverpool