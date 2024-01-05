This stunning three-bedroom property set over three floors, offers a combination of modern design and practical living spaces.

A family home in one of Merseyside's top commuter towns is on the market.

Listed on Rightmove with a guide price of around £270,000, the fantastic property in Newton-le-Willows benefits from ample off-road parking and is just a forty-minute drive from Liverpool city centre.

Ideally located 0.8 miles from Earlestown Station and 1.8 miles from Newton-le-Willows Station, there is also the option of jumping on a train to work.

The property is set over three floors, and features three bedrooms. The master bedroom includes a lovely en-suite and there is a large kitchen and dining area, perfect for the family.

Location: Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12

Price: Guide price of £270,000-280,000

Estate agent: Strike, Liverpool

1 . Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12 Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12. Photo: Rightmove/Strike

2 . Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12 Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12. Photo: Rightmove/Strike

3 . Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12 Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12. Photo: Rightmove/Strike

4 . Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12 Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12. Photo: Rightmove/Strike