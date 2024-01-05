Register
BREAKING
Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12.Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12.
Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12.

For sale: 'Stunning' affordable home in one of best commuter towns for Liverpool

This stunning three-bedroom property set over three floors, offers a combination of modern design and practical living spaces.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 5th Jan 2024, 16:16 GMT

A family home in one of Merseyside's top commuter towns is on the market.

Listed on Rightmove with a guide price of around £270,000, the fantastic property in Newton-le-Willows benefits from ample off-road parking and is just a forty-minute drive from Liverpool city centre.

Ideally located 0.8 miles from Earlestown Station and 1.8 miles from Newton-le-Willows Station, there is also the option of jumping on a train to work.

The property is set over three floors, and features three bedrooms. The master bedroom includes a lovely en-suite and there is a large kitchen and dining area, perfect for the family.

Location: Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12

Price: Guide price of £270,000-280,000

Estate agent: Strike, Liverpool

Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12.

1. Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12

Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12. Photo: Rightmove/Strike

Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12.

2. Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12

Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12. Photo: Rightmove/Strike

Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12.

3. Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12

Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12. Photo: Rightmove/Strike

Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12.

4. Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12

Brimstone Drive, Newton-le-Willows, WA12. Photo: Rightmove/Strike

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLiverpoolParkingBenefitsRightmove