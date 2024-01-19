Liverpool property: 'Extremely rare' Merseyside home with 'uninterrupted sea views' for sale
The detached house is just steps away from the beach.
A magnificent home with 'uninterrupted sea views' is up for sale in a popular seaside town.
Listed on Rightmove for £1,750,000, the detached house in Hoylake is just steps away from the beach, which is visible throughout the property.
The property description reads: "Prime location with spectacular coastal views. 'Sandbanks' is an extremely rare property situation on what many would see as one of Wirral's most exclusive addresses. Set upon a prime, elevated plot in this exceptional coastal location, the property offers a spacious, well planned and upgraded interior surrounded by well maintained private landscaped gardens.
"With a beautiful blend of many original, retained period features along with incredible extended open-plan living space taking in the breath-taking beachside views and sunsets for which the Wirral is well renowned."
Key features include six bedrooms, four bathrooms, ample off-road parking and a high specification kitchen and living space.
Location: Stanley Road, Hoylake, Wirral CH47.
Price: £1,750,000.
Estate agent: Home Estate Agents, Wirral.