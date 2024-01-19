The detached house is just steps away from the beach.

A magnificent home with 'uninterrupted sea views' is up for sale in a popular seaside town.

Listed on Rightmove for £1,750,000, the detached house in Hoylake is just steps away from the beach, which is visible throughout the property.

The property description reads: "Prime location with spectacular coastal views. 'Sandbanks' is an extremely rare property situation on what many would see as one of Wirral's most exclusive addresses. Set upon a prime, elevated plot in this exceptional coastal location, the property offers a spacious, well planned and upgraded interior surrounded by well maintained private landscaped gardens.

"With a beautiful blend of many original, retained period features along with incredible extended open-plan living space taking in the breath-taking beachside views and sunsets for which the Wirral is well renowned."

Key features include six bedrooms, four bathrooms, ample off-road parking and a high specification kitchen and living space.

Location: Stanley Road, Hoylake, Wirral CH47.

Price: £1,750,000.

Estate agent: Home Estate Agents, Wirral.

