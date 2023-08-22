The detached family home is just a short walk away from the train station.

A ‘beautiful’ property is on the market, in Merseyside’s most desirable village.

Located ten-miles outside of Liverpool, the Sefton enclave of Hightown has a mixture of new builds and character properties, with around 2,000 residents.

Research by Barrows and Forrester combined with local authority scores in the National Happiness Index named Hightown as Merseyside’s happiest and most desirable place to live, based on an overall ‘life satisfaction’ score - and many people are keen to live there.

Now estate agents Abode Formby are marketing a character property in the heart of the village for £785,000.

The Zoopla property description reads: “This beautiful family home, is exuding class and history. The generously proportioned property is sat on a wraparound plot which offers exceptionally well maintained gardens and the mature borders afford this property a highly private feel and exceptional outside space. ‘Harefield’ is a wonderful family house, and behind its beautiful character façade is the perfect blend of modernity and period features with accommodation set across two floors.”

Three reception rooms

A substantial kitchen

Utility room

Boot room

Four bedrooms with an en-suite off the main bedroom

Family bathroom and downstairs toilet

Within the garden, there is a detached building which currently houses a gym with a shower room and storage/workshop space to the rear

0.1 miles from Hightown station

