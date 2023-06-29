“This property is sure to make a comfortable and inviting home for any family.”

This huge four-bedroom house has gone on the market in Liverpool and it’s a steal at £165,000. The property, which boasts a beautiful garden and modern loft conversion, is nestled in the popular area of Walton.

Strike Online Estate Agents, who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla: “This well-presented four-bedroom terraced family home in Liverpool offers a range of appealing features. From the converted loft providing a versatile fourth bedroom to the modern kitchen at the rear, and the open-plan lounge/dining room, every aspect has been carefully considered.

“With the added bonus of an attractive rear garden, this property is sure to make a comfortable and inviting home for any family.” Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Location: Bedford Road, Walton, Liverpool L4

Price: £165,000

Agent: Strike Online Estate Agents

Contact: 01134 273199

1 . Exterior This well-presented four bedroom property with a lovely garden has gone on the market in Liverpool for the bargain price of £165k.

2 . Entrance Hall “Upon entering, the bright hallway leads to the living rooms and the kitchen,” Strike’s listing for the property reads.

3 . Kitchen “The modern kitchen, located at the rear of the property, is a true highlight. It has been tastefully designed and equipped with contemporary fixtures and fittings, offering both style and functionality.”

4 . Lounge “The open-plan lounge and dining room create a welcoming and versatile space for relaxation and entertainment. Whether you’re enjoying a cozy evening in front of the fireplace or hosting gatherings, this area caters to your every need.”

