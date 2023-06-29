Liverpool property: Four-bed house in Walton with lovely garden & loft conversion is steal at £165k
This huge four-bedroom house has gone on the market in Liverpool and it’s a steal at £165,000. The property, which boasts a beautiful garden and modern loft conversion, is nestled in the popular area of Walton.
Strike Online Estate Agents, who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla: “This well-presented four-bedroom terraced family home in Liverpool offers a range of appealing features. From the converted loft providing a versatile fourth bedroom to the modern kitchen at the rear, and the open-plan lounge/dining room, every aspect has been carefully considered.
“With the added bonus of an attractive rear garden, this property is sure to make a comfortable and inviting home for any family.” Let’s take a look inside.
PROPERTY FACTFILE
Location: Bedford Road, Walton, Liverpool L4
Price: £165,000
Agent: Strike Online Estate Agents
Contact: 01134 273199