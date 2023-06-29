Register
Liverpool property: Four-bed house in Walton with lovely garden & loft conversion is steal at £165k

“This property is sure to make a comfortable and inviting home for any family.”

Sophie Wills
Published 29th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

This huge four-bedroom house has gone on the market in Liverpool and it’s a steal at £165,000. The property, which boasts a beautiful garden and modern loft conversion, is nestled in the popular area of Walton.

Strike Online Estate Agents, who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla: “This well-presented four-bedroom terraced family home in Liverpool offers a range of appealing features. From the converted loft providing a versatile fourth bedroom to the modern kitchen at the rear, and the open-plan lounge/dining room, every aspect has been carefully considered.

“With the added bonus of an attractive rear garden, this property is sure to make a comfortable and inviting home for any family.” Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Location: Bedford Road, Walton, Liverpool L4

Price: £165,000

Agent: Strike Online Estate Agents

Contact: 01134 273199

1. Exterior

“Upon entering, the bright hallway leads to the living rooms and the kitchen,” Strike’s listing for the property reads.

2. Entrance Hall

“The modern kitchen, located at the rear of the property, is a true highlight. It has been tastefully designed and equipped with contemporary fixtures and fittings, offering both style and functionality.”

3. Kitchen

“The open-plan lounge and dining room create a welcoming and versatile space for relaxation and entertainment. Whether you’re enjoying a cozy evening in front of the fireplace or hosting gatherings, this area caters to your every need.”

4. Lounge

