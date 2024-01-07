Ideally located near schools and amenities, the three-bed home is ideal for growing families or commuters to Liverpool.

Ideally located near schools and amenities, the three-bed Southport home is ideal for growing families or commuters to Liverpool.

The Rightmove property description reads: "Flexi Agent are proud to promote this stunning, three bedroom semi-detached family home situated in an extremely desirable residential location, within walking distance of the historical Churchtown Village.

"The village offers a wealth of amenities, including shops, bars, boutiques, restaurants and an array of excellently rated schools are also within the nearby area - this truly is a magnificent family home."

Key features include an open plan kitchen diner, ample driveway parking, a large garden, wood burning stove and three bedrooms.

Location: Mallee Crescent, Churchtown, Southport.

Price: Offers over £270,000.

Estate agent: Flexi-Agent, Southport.

