Liverpool property: ‘Immaculate’ 2-bed terraced with ‘spa-like’ bathroom would make a great first home

This lovely two-bed terraced house just 10 minutes’ drive from Liverpool city centre would make a great first home.

By Sophie Wills
Published 13th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

This “immaculate” two-bed home in Liverpool has gone on the market for just £140,000 - making it an ideal first home. The property is located in Wavertree with excellent links to the city centre.

Entwistle Green, who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla: “[We] are very proud to present this immaculate two bed property located in the popular postcode of L15. The property benefits from a fantastic variety of amenities including shopping facilities, pubs, restaurants and excellent transport links with the city centre being only a 10 minutes’ drive away.”

“Internal inspection comes highly recommended to see the quality of work that has been done throughout this property,” they added. Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

LOCATION: Bagot Street, Liverpool, Merseyside L15

PRICE: Offers over £140,000

AGENT: Entwistle Green

CONTACT: 0151 321 0189

“To the rear of the property is the spacious, modern and stylish newly fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and trendy radiators,” Entwistle Green’s listing on Zoopla reads.

2. Kitchen

The property features a “well presented living room with big bay windows”.

3. Living Room

There is also an “open plan dining room again, with immaculate presentation”.

4. Dining Room

