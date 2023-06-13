Liverpool property: ‘Immaculate’ 2-bed terraced with ‘spa-like’ bathroom would make a great first home
This lovely two-bed terraced house just 10 minutes’ drive from Liverpool city centre would make a great first home.
This “immaculate” two-bed home in Liverpool has gone on the market for just £140,000 - making it an ideal first home. The property is located in Wavertree with excellent links to the city centre.
Entwistle Green, who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla: “[We] are very proud to present this immaculate two bed property located in the popular postcode of L15. The property benefits from a fantastic variety of amenities including shopping facilities, pubs, restaurants and excellent transport links with the city centre being only a 10 minutes’ drive away.”
“Internal inspection comes highly recommended to see the quality of work that has been done throughout this property,” they added. Let’s take a look inside.
PROPERTY FACTFILE
LOCATION: Bagot Street, Liverpool, Merseyside L15
PRICE: Offers over £140,000
AGENT: Entwistle Green
CONTACT: 0151 321 0189