This lovely two-bed terraced house just 10 minutes’ drive from Liverpool city centre would make a great first home.

This “immaculate” two-bed home in Liverpool has gone on the market for just £140,000 - making it an ideal first home. The property is located in Wavertree with excellent links to the city centre.

Entwistle Green , who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla : “[We] are very proud to present this immaculate two bed property located in the popular postcode of L15. The property benefits from a fantastic variety of amenities including shopping facilities, pubs, restaurants and excellent transport links with the city centre being only a 10 minutes’ drive away.”

“Internal inspection comes highly recommended to see the quality of work that has been done throughout this property,” they added. Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

LOCATION: Bagot Street, Liverpool, Merseyside L15

PRICE: Offers over £140,000

AGENT: Entwistle Green

CONTACT: 0151 321 0189

2 . Kitchen “To the rear of the property is the spacious, modern and stylish newly fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and trendy radiators,” Entwistle Green’s listing on Zoopla reads.

3 . Living Room The property features a “well presented living room with big bay windows”.

4 . Dining Room There is also an “open plan dining room again, with immaculate presentation”.

