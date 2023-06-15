This ‘comfortable and well-maintained’ three-bed property has gone on the market in a vibrant Liverpool suburb for just £130,000.

This three bedroomed terraced house is up for sale in a “vibrant” area of Liverpool for just £130,000. The property is located on Cambridge Road in the popular suburb of Aintree.

Strike Online Estate Agents , who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla that the house offers a “blend of practicality, relaxation and outdoor enjoyment” thanks to its sunny private garden. They added: “The area boasts a vibrant community and a rich cultural scene, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a balance between suburban living and urban excitement.

“In summary, this three-bedroom terraced house on Cambridge Road presents an excellent opportunity for those looking for a comfortable and well-maintained home. Don’t miss the chance to make this house your ideal home in Liverpool.”

Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

LOCATION: Cambridge Road, Liverpool L9

PRICE: Offers over £130,000

AGENT: Strike Online Estate Agents

CONTACT: 0333 103 8390

2 . Entrance Hall “As you step inside, you’ll be greeted by a welcoming hallway leading on to the living room, providing a warm and inviting atmosphere,” the listing reads.

3 . Living Room “This spacious room is the perfect place to relax and unwind, offering ample space for comfortable seating arrangements and entertainment systems.”

4 . Dining Area “Large windows allow natural light to illuminate the room, creating a bright and airy feel.”

