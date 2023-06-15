Liverpool property: Lovely & well-maintained 3-bed terrace in ‘vibrant’ community on market for just £130k
This ‘comfortable and well-maintained’ three-bed property has gone on the market in a vibrant Liverpool suburb for just £130,000.
This three bedroomed terraced house is up for sale in a “vibrant” area of Liverpool for just £130,000. The property is located on Cambridge Road in the popular suburb of Aintree.
Strike Online Estate Agents, who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla that the house offers a “blend of practicality, relaxation and outdoor enjoyment” thanks to its sunny private garden. They added: “The area boasts a vibrant community and a rich cultural scene, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a balance between suburban living and urban excitement.
“In summary, this three-bedroom terraced house on Cambridge Road presents an excellent opportunity for those looking for a comfortable and well-maintained home. Don’t miss the chance to make this house your ideal home in Liverpool.”
Let’s take a look inside.
PROPERTY FACTFILE
LOCATION: Cambridge Road, Liverpool L9
PRICE: Offers over £130,000
AGENT: Strike Online Estate Agents
CONTACT: 0333 103 8390