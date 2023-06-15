Register
Liverpool property: Lovely & well-maintained 3-bed terrace in ‘vibrant’ community on market for just £130k

This ‘comfortable and well-maintained’ three-bed property has gone on the market in a vibrant Liverpool suburb for just £130,000.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 15th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

This three bedroomed terraced house is up for sale in a “vibrant” area of Liverpool for just £130,000. The property is located on Cambridge Road in the popular suburb of Aintree.

Strike Online Estate Agents, who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla that the house offers a “blend of practicality, relaxation and outdoor enjoyment” thanks to its sunny private garden. They added: “The area boasts a vibrant community and a rich cultural scene, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a balance between suburban living and urban excitement.

“In summary, this three-bedroom terraced house on Cambridge Road presents an excellent opportunity for those looking for a comfortable and well-maintained home. Don’t miss the chance to make this house your ideal home in Liverpool.”

Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

LOCATION: Cambridge Road, Liverpool L9

PRICE: Offers over £130,000

AGENT: Strike Online Estate Agents

CONTACT: 0333 103 8390

This “comfortable and well-maintained” family home has gone on the market in a vibrant Liverpool suburb for just £130,000. Let’s take a look inside the property.

1. For sale in Liverpool

“As you step inside, you’ll be greeted by a welcoming hallway leading on to the living room, providing a warm and inviting atmosphere,” the listing reads.

2. Entrance Hall

“This spacious room is the perfect place to relax and unwind, offering ample space for comfortable seating arrangements and entertainment systems.”

3. Living Room

“Large windows allow natural light to illuminate the room, creating a bright and airy feel.”

4. Dining Area

