The custom-built property backs on to a beautiful National Trust forest.

A 'magnificent' mansion located just steps away from Formby's pinewoods and beach is on the market for £2,500,000.

The four-bed home on Larkhill Lane is listed on Rightmove and features multiple reception rooms, four bathrooms, security gates and a Butlers' pantry.

The property description by Jackson-Stops estate agents reads: "Set within a 0.8-acre plot this magnificent home boasts one of Formby's most expansive and secluded plots.

"Custom built in 2006, this extensive family residence spans over 5,500 sqft of accommodation, covering three floors and backs on to National Trust pine forest and Formby's captivating coastline, providing a truly unparalleled setting."

Property details

Location: Larkhill Lane, Formby L37

Price: £2,500,000

Estate agents: Jackson-Stops

