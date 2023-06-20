This lovely two-bed terraced house in a popular Liverpool suburb is a bit of a steal at just £105,000 - it would make a great first home.

This bright, airy and modern two-bed terraced house has gone on the market in Liverpool - and estate agents say it would be the perfect choice for first time buyers with a price tag of just £105,000. The property is located in the popular suburb of Wavertree.

Red Rooves Estate Agents , who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla : “Located in the Wavertree area of Liverpool, the property is within close proximity of a vast range of amenities, including schools, stores and public transport links. Not far from the city centre, it is easily accessible via car or public transport.

“Edge Lane which connects the city centre with the motorway network as well as being home to a range of amenities including Liverpool Shopping Park is a short distance from the property.”

Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Location: Britannia Avenue, Wavertree L15

Price: Offers in the region of £105,000

Agents: Red Rooves Estate Agents

Contact: 0151 374 2701

1 . For sale in Liverpool This bright, airy and modern two-bed terraced house has gone on the market in the popular Liverpool of surburb of Wavertree - and estate agents say it’s ‘perfect’ for first time buyers. Let’s take a look inside.

2 . Living Room “Entering the property the entrance hall leads into the open plan lounge/dining room. The room contains laminate throughout, is of a neutral décor and is a bright and spacious living area.”

3 . Kitchen “The kitchen is fully fitted with a range of wall and floor units and integrated appliances consisting of an oven, hob, extractor, fridge/freezer and sink with drainer.”

4 . Dining Area “The dining room provides access to the kitchen, the first floor via the carpeted stairway and the rear yard via a composite door.”

Next Page Page 1 of 2