Liverpool property: Modern & airy 2 bed terraced house in Wavertree ‘perfect for first time buyers’ at £105k
This lovely two-bed terraced house in a popular Liverpool suburb is a bit of a steal at just £105,000 - it would make a great first home.
This bright, airy and modern two-bed terraced house has gone on the market in Liverpool - and estate agents say it would be the perfect choice for first time buyers with a price tag of just £105,000. The property is located in the popular suburb of Wavertree.
Red Rooves Estate Agents, who are marketing the property, said in their listing on Zoopla: “Located in the Wavertree area of Liverpool, the property is within close proximity of a vast range of amenities, including schools, stores and public transport links. Not far from the city centre, it is easily accessible via car or public transport.
“Edge Lane which connects the city centre with the motorway network as well as being home to a range of amenities including Liverpool Shopping Park is a short distance from the property.”
Let’s take a look inside.
PROPERTY FACTFILE
Location: Britannia Avenue, Wavertree L15
Price: Offers in the region of £105,000
Agents: Red Rooves Estate Agents
Contact: 0151 374 2701