Estate agents are gushing about this modern four-bed townhouse which is up for sale in a sought-after Liverpool surburb - let’s take a look inside the property.

This “remarkable” four-bedroom terraced house is up for sale in a sought-after Liverpool suburb. The “stunning” home, which also boasts three bathrooms, is located in the desirable area of Aigburth and has a price tag of £350,000.

Strike Online Estate Agents, who are marketing the property, say it exudes “timeless elegance and modern sophistication” inside. In their listing on Zoopla, they added: “The Aigburth area is highly sought-after for its idyllic surroundings and convenient amenities.

“The property benefits from easy access to motorways, providing seamless connectivity to nearby cities and attractions. Families are drawn to the area for its excellent schools, renowned for their academic achievements and nurturing environments.

“Aigburth offers a vibrant community spirit, with an array of shops, restaurants, and recreational facilities nearby, ensuring a lifestyle that effortlessly blends tranquility and convenience.”

Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

LOCATION: Wingate Road, Aigburth, Liverpool L17

PRICE: Offers over £350,000

AGENT: Strike Online Estate Agents

CONTACT: 0333 103 8390

Exterior This stunning four-bed townhouse in a sought-after suburb of Liverpool has gone on the market for £350,000. Let's take a look inside.

Entrance Hall "The hallway serves as a stylish transition, leading you towards the heart of the home—a modern kitchen diner," the listing reads.

Kitchen "This culinary haven boasts sleek, integrated appliances that effortlessly blend form and function."

Kitchen-Diner "The state-of-the-art design is accentuated by the abundance of natural light pouring in through the windows, creating a bright and airy space."

