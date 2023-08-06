The five-bed property is located on a ‘premium road’ in a highly desirable area.

A ‘distinctive’ property in the heart of Crosby is on the market for £895,000.

The impressive home is just a short walk from Crosby beach and located next to excellent transport links, making it easy to visit Liverpool city centre.

With five bedrooms and three bathrooms, it would make an ideal family home.

The Rightmove property description by estate agents Jackson-Stops reads: “Positioned on a premium road in a highly desirable area of Blundellsands on the Sefton Coast, this contemporary, recently built home is just a few minutes’ walk to local beaches. Modern in style it offers pristine, high-specification interiors throughout presenting an enviable lifestyle and an easy ‘turnkey’ move.

“Built in 2021 and part of ‘The Villas’ gated community, this property’s distinctive architecture sets it apart, providing a unique and eye-catching exterior.

“Internally, this wonderful home is immaculately presented, and the multi-level design creates a sense of space and functionality. An easy flow layout throughout the home allows a seamless integration of living, dining, and entertaining, promoting a harmonious and interconnected way of living.”

Key features:

Snug

Formal lounge

Open plan kitchen with dining

Formal dining room

Sunroom

Office

1 . Hall Road West, Blundellsands It is part of a gated community. Photo: Rightmove

2 . Hall Road West, Blundellsands The open plan kitchen/diner is filled with natural light. Photo: Rightmove

3 . Hall Road West, Blundellsands The kitchen is modern and sleek. Photo: Rightmove

4 . Hall Road West, Blundellsands And has ample space for a dining table. Photo: Rightmove

