This “stunning” property is currently up for sale in Liverpool - and it’s perfect for anyone looking for a period home suitable for modern living. The detached four-bed home in Stanley is on the market for £340,000.

Entwistle Green , who are marketing the property, said on their listing in Zoopla : “[We] are delighted to welcome to the open sales market this quite stunning four bedroom period property that has that wow factor about it. If you are looking for a grand property with a traditional look and feel but with a modern twist, then look no further.