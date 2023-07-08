Register
Liverpool property: ‘Quite stunning’ 4-bed period property in Stanley ‘has the wow factor about it’

“If you are looking for a grand property with a traditional look and feel but with a modern twist, then look no further.”

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 8th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

This “stunning” property is currently up for sale in Liverpool - and it’s perfect for anyone looking for a period home suitable for modern living. The detached four-bed home in Stanley is on the market for £340,000.

Entwistle Green, who are marketing the property, said on their listing in Zoopla: “[We] are delighted to welcome to the open sales market this quite stunning four bedroom period property that has that wow factor about it. If you are looking for a grand property with a traditional look and feel but with a modern twist, then look no further.

“Locally, there are brilliant amenities, schools, local shops, hospitals, bus and train services and a short drive to the motorway network. Viewing is essential to appreciate the excellence of this property.”

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Location: Church Road, Stanley, Liverpool, Merseyside L13

Price: £340,000

Agent: Entwistle Green

Contact: 01513 828359

This stunning period property has gone on the market in the area of Stanley, Liverpool. Let’s take a look inside.

1. Exterior

The property’s charm and elegance is immediately apparent upon stepping into the welcoming entrance hall. The wooden floors in the hallway and stairs are made from re-purposed wood from the University of Liverpool’s science lab worktops.

2. Entrance Hall

The spacious lounge with built-in bookshelves and woodburner looks like the ideal place to unwind in the evening with family or entertain guests.

3. Lounge

The property benefits from a large family room which has heaps of potential to tailor the space to your needs or interests.

4. Family Room

