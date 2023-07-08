Liverpool property: ‘Quite stunning’ 4-bed period property in Stanley ‘has the wow factor about it’
“If you are looking for a grand property with a traditional look and feel but with a modern twist, then look no further.”
This “stunning” property is currently up for sale in Liverpool - and it’s perfect for anyone looking for a period home suitable for modern living. The detached four-bed home in Stanley is on the market for £340,000.
Entwistle Green, who are marketing the property, said on their listing in Zoopla: “[We] are delighted to welcome to the open sales market this quite stunning four bedroom period property that has that wow factor about it. If you are looking for a grand property with a traditional look and feel but with a modern twist, then look no further.
“Locally, there are brilliant amenities, schools, local shops, hospitals, bus and train services and a short drive to the motorway network. Viewing is essential to appreciate the excellence of this property.”
PROPERTY FACTFILE
Location: Church Road, Stanley, Liverpool, Merseyside L13
Price: £340,000
Agent: Entwistle Green
Contact: 01513 828359