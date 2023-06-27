Liverpool property: ‘Stylish’ little house with 3 bedrooms and sunny garden is perfect for first time buyers
This lovely three-bedroomed house has gone on the market in an up and coming area of Liverpool for just under £164k. It’s deceptively roomy, modern and perfect for first time buyers - let’s take a look inside.
The property is located in Speke close to many great local amenities, road links, a train station, airport and great schools. Entwistle Green, who are marketing the house, dubbed it “modern and stylish” in their listing on Zoopla.
Let’s take a look inside.
PROPERTY FACTFILE
Location: Lightstream Drive, Speke, Liverpool, Merseyside L24
Price: £163,995
Agent: Entwistle Green
Contact: 0151 321 0189