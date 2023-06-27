Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Liverpool property: ‘Stylish’ little house with 3 bedrooms and sunny garden is perfect for first time buyers

This lovely three-bedroomed house has gone on the market in an up and coming area of Liverpool for just under £164k. It’s deceptively roomy, modern and perfect for first time buyers - let’s take a look inside.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 27th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

This lovely three-bedroomed house has gone on the market in Liverpool for just under £164,000. It’s surprisingly spacious inside with a courtyard garden in which to enjoy the summer months.

The property is located in Speke close to many great local amenities, road links, a train station, airport and great schools. Entwistle Green, who are marketing the house, dubbed it “modern and stylish” in their listing on Zoopla.

Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Location: Lightstream Drive, Speke, Liverpool, Merseyside L24

Price: £163,995

Agent: Entwistle Green

Contact: 0151 321 0189

This lovely three-bedroomed property has gone on the market in Liverpool and would be perfect for a first time buyer. Let’s take a look inside.

1. Exterior

This lovely three-bedroomed property has gone on the market in Liverpool and would be perfect for a first time buyer. Let’s take a look inside.

The front door leads to a welcoming hallway with access to a downstairs toilet and storage cupboard.

2. Entrance Hall

The front door leads to a welcoming hallway with access to a downstairs toilet and storage cupboard.

There is a lovely bright lounge with French doors into the neat rear garden.

3. Living Room

There is a lovely bright lounge with French doors into the neat rear garden.

There is a stylish and modern fitted kitchen with a range of wall and base units, gas hob inset to worktop, integrated oven and space for dining table and chairs with views of the front garden.

4. Kitchen-Diner

There is a stylish and modern fitted kitchen with a range of wall and base units, gas hob inset to worktop, integrated oven and space for dining table and chairs with views of the front garden.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PropertyLiverpoolSchoolsZoopla