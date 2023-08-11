Liverpool property: ‘Truly stunning’ detached home for sale in sought after suburb
The lovely home is just a short walk from the idyllic Woolton Village and Strawberry Field.
Finished to a high standard, the spacious property is on the market for offers over £850,000.
The Zoopla description reads: “Abode are delighted to offer for sale this truly stunning four bedroom detached family home situated on a large corner plot within a highly sought after L25 location.
“With Woolton village in close proximity as well as choice of parks, excellent transport links and a number of top quality schools in the area, Parkwood Road has everything to offer the potential buyer.”
Features:
- Entrance hall
- Easy walking distance to Woolton Village
- Office
- Lounge
- Open plan kitchen, dining room, family room and utility room
- Four double bedrooms
- Two ensuite bathrooms
- Family bathroom
- Landscaped gardens to the front and rear
- Large driveway
- Garage