Liverpool property: ‘Truly stunning’ detached home for sale in sought after suburb

The lovely home is just a short walk from the idyllic Woolton Village and Strawberry Field.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 11th Aug 2023, 18:01 BST

Take a look at this beautiful detached home in one of Liverpool’s most sought after suburbs.

Finished to a high standard, the spacious property is on the market for offers over £850,000.

The Zoopla description reads: “Abode are delighted to offer for sale this truly stunning four bedroom detached family home situated on a large corner plot within a highly sought after L25 location.

“With Woolton village in close proximity as well as choice of parks, excellent transport links and a number of top quality schools in the area, Parkwood Road has everything to offer the potential buyer.”

Features:

  • Entrance hall
  • Easy walking distance to Woolton Village
  • Office
  • Lounge
  • Open plan kitchen, dining room, family room and utility room
  • Four double bedrooms
  • Two ensuite bathrooms
  • Family bathroom
  • Landscaped gardens to the front and rear
  • Large driveway
  • Garage
Take a look at this lovely home.

1. Parkwood Road, Woolton

Upon entering, you are met with a large hallway.

2. Parkwood Road, Woolton

The large windows allow for ample natural light.

3. Parkwood Road, Woolton

There is a large open plan kitchen.

4. Parkwood Road, Woolton

