Liverpool property: ‘Truly stunning’ detached home for sale in sought after suburb

The lovely home is just a short walk from the idyllic Woolton Village and Strawberry Field.

Take a look at this beautiful detached home in one of Liverpool’s most sought after suburbs.

Finished to a high standard, the spacious property is on the market for offers over £850,000.

The Zoopla description reads: “Abode are delighted to offer for sale this truly stunning four bedroom detached family home situated on a large corner plot within a highly sought after L25 location.

“With Woolton village in close proximity as well as choice of parks, excellent transport links and a number of top quality schools in the area, Parkwood Road has everything to offer the potential buyer.”

Features:

Entrance hall

Easy walking distance to Woolton Village

Office

Lounge

Open plan kitchen, dining room, family room and utility room

Four double bedrooms

Two ensuite bathrooms

Family bathroom

Landscaped gardens to the front and rear

Large driveway

Garage

