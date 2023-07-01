Register
Liverpool property: Unassuming semi is stunningly opulent inside & ‘one of nicest homes for sale’ in city

“Is this possibly one of the nicest homes for sale in the area?”

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 1st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

This semi-detached home has gone up for sale in a popular area of Liverpool - and it’s seriously beautiful inside. The property is located in Bootle and boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and character for days.

Whitegates Estate Agents, who are marketing the property on Zoopla, said in their listing that the house was “possibly one of the nicest homes for sale within the area.” They added that it had been designed by a New York interior designer and upgraded to “one of the highest levels” throughout.

The property is priced at £240,000 and is positioned within one of L20’s most sought after locations close to a range of local shops, schools, transport links. Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Locaton: Stuart Road North, Bootle, Merseyside L20

Price: £240,000

Agent: Whitegates Estate Agents

Contact: 0151 2030325

