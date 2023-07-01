“Is this possibly one of the nicest homes for sale in the area?”

This semi-detached home has gone up for sale in a popular area of Liverpool - and it’s seriously beautiful inside. The property is located in Bootle and boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and character for days.

Whitegates Estate Agents , who are marketing the property on Zoopla , said in their listing that the house was “possibly one of the nicest homes for sale within the area.” They added that it had been designed by a New York interior designer and upgraded to “one of the highest levels” throughout.

The property is priced at £240,000 and is positioned within one of L20’s most sought after locations close to a range of local shops, schools, transport links. Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Locaton: Stuart Road North, Bootle, Merseyside L20

Price: £240,000

Agent: Whitegates Estate Agents