Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when

Liverpool property: Delightful mid-terraced home in Woolton Village offers ‘elegant world of old and new’

This beautiful home in a sought-after Liverpool area and offering an ‘elegant world of old and new’ has gone on the market.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 24th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

This beautiful mid-terraced house in a much sought-after area of Liverpool is on the market for £340,000 - offering an “elegant world of old and new”. The property is located in the historical Woolton Village which is renowned for its inviting pubs, delightful restaurants and artisan cafes.

Nearby parks and green spaces are also within close reach, such as Reynolds Park and Woolton Woods. Additionally, excellent transport links connect the area to Liverpool city centre and beyond.

Strike Online Estate Agents, who are marketing the property, had high praise for it in their listing on Zoopla, which reads: “Welcome to this beautifully presented two-bedroom mid-terrace property, located in the highly sought-after and historical Woolton Village. This home seamlessly blends period features with modern and bright decor, offering a delightful living space.

“This beautifully presented two-bedroom character property offers a unique opportunity to own a home that combines period features with modern and bright decor. With its lovely courtyard garden, proximity to renowned pubs, restaurants, artisan cafes, top-rated schools, nearby parks, and excellent transport links, this property provides an idyllic lifestyle in a highly sought-after location.”

Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Location: Allerton Road, Woolton, Liverpool L25

Price: Offers over £340,000

Agent: Strike Online Estate Agents

Contact: 0333 103 8390

“As you approach the property, you will be captivated by its charming exterior, nestled in the heart of historical Woolton,” the listing for the house reads.

1. Exterior

“As you approach the property, you will be captivated by its charming exterior, nestled in the heart of historical Woolton,” the listing for the house reads.

“The house exudes character, with its period features and traditional brickwork, creating a sense of history and charm.”

2. Entrance Hall

“The house exudes character, with its period features and traditional brickwork, creating a sense of history and charm.”

“Step inside, and you will be greeted by a tastefully decorated living space, adorned with period features that include decorative moldings, high ceilings, and original fireplaces.”

3. Living Room

“Step inside, and you will be greeted by a tastefully decorated living space, adorned with period features that include decorative moldings, high ceilings, and original fireplaces.”

“The property boasts a well-appointed kitchen, designed to cater to your culinary needs. It features modern appliances, and ample storage space, perfect for enjoying casual meals or morning coffee.”

4. Kitchen

“The property boasts a well-appointed kitchen, designed to cater to your culinary needs. It features modern appliances, and ample storage space, perfect for enjoying casual meals or morning coffee.”

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PropertyHomeLiverpoolPubsRestaurants