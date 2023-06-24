This beautiful home in a sought-after Liverpool area and offering an ‘elegant world of old and new’ has gone on the market.

This beautiful mid-terraced house in a much sought-after area of Liverpool is on the market for £340,000 - offering an “elegant world of old and new”. The property is located in the historical Woolton Village which is renowned for its inviting pubs, delightful restaurants and artisan cafes.

Nearby parks and green spaces are also within close reach, such as Reynolds Park and Woolton Woods. Additionally, excellent transport links connect the area to Liverpool city centre and beyond.

Strike Online Estate Agents , who are marketing the property, had high praise for it in their listing on Zoopla , which reads: “Welcome to this beautifully presented two-bedroom mid-terrace property, located in the highly sought-after and historical Woolton Village. This home seamlessly blends period features with modern and bright decor, offering a delightful living space.

Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Location: Allerton Road, Woolton, Liverpool L25

Price: Offers over £340,000

Agent: Strike Online Estate Agents

Contact: 0333 103 8390

1 . Exterior “As you approach the property, you will be captivated by its charming exterior, nestled in the heart of historical Woolton,” the listing for the house reads.

2 . Entrance Hall “The house exudes character, with its period features and traditional brickwork, creating a sense of history and charm.”

3 . Living Room “Step inside, and you will be greeted by a tastefully decorated living space, adorned with period features that include decorative moldings, high ceilings, and original fireplaces.”

4 . Kitchen “The property boasts a well-appointed kitchen, designed to cater to your culinary needs. It features modern appliances, and ample storage space, perfect for enjoying casual meals or morning coffee.”

