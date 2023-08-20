Register
Liverpool retro: 13 favourite places to visit during your childhood, including Charlie Chalks and a lost toy store

From the Bucket Fountain to Festival Gardens, locals loved visiting these places as a child.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:53 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 12:05 BST

We all know Liverpool has many incredible places to visit with the kids but, where were the most popular spots to visit when we were children?

We asked our readers, ‘Where was your favourite place to go in Liverpool when you were a child?’ and the response was overwhelming.

From getting up to mischief at Charlie Chalk’s or Festival Gardens to having a mooch around Quiggins, these are LiverpoolWorld readers’ favourite places to go as a child.

We all remember this place. One reader said: “Festival Gardens where I met Jon Pertwee as Worzel Gummidge.”

1. Festival Gardens

Liverpool was home to Lewis’s flagship department store, which sadly closed in 2010. Readers shared fond memories of visits to the store, with one reader saying: “They had a brilliant toy floor, with all sorts of guests sometimes.”

2. Lewis's

Anyone born in the 1990s will remember Charlie Chalks or Wacky Warehouse, which were popular spots for birthday parties or a meal after school. It is no surprise that locals mentioned Charlie Chalks as one of their favourite places to go, because we all know kids love ball pits and chicken nuggets.

3. Charlie Chalks

Quiggins was an indoor market in Liverpool city centre, which was home to many alternative and vintage stores. It was a popular hangout spot for teenagers and lovers of alternative and rock music. Several readers said it was their favourite place to visit back in the day. It closed in 2006 and relocated to Grand Central Hall, but permanently closed in 2018.

4. Quiggins

