For many people in Liverpool a trip to Blackpool Pleasure Beach in the summer and the illuminations in late autumn made for a really special day out.

Trips to the seaside as a child are memories we all cherish. There are plenty of wonderful beaches and attractions along the Merseyside coast to enjoy, but for Liverpudlians of a certain vintage the lure of Blackpool made for an extra special day out.

Many of us will be able to remember looking across the bay to see the Blackpool Tower and thinking we’d be there in minutes, only to still be in the car an hour and half later, wondering how the journey can possible take so long.

Once there, a walk on the pier, a stick of rock and a play on the beach were always big part of the day trip, but for most of us Blackpool Pleasure Beach was the main attraction.

And when summer faded into autumn, there was the lure of the Blackpool illuminations. Staring from the window of the car at the twinkling lights or walking down the Golden Mile tucking into a bag of hot, salty chips.

If you were lucky, there might even be a trip on one of the trams - lit up like a ship, train or lorry.

We’ve delved into our archives to bring you some photos sure to take you back in time. How many of these old rides and illuminations can you remember? Enjoy your trip down memory lane!

1 . A welcome sight After a long drive, the illuminations start here. Photo: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

2 . Pretty as a picture Floral displays for the illuminations in 1986 Photo: National World

3 . The Windmill Visitors admiring the windmill, one of the illuminations at Blackpool. Photo: Fox Photos/Getty Images