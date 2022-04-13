Each of the eight main supermarkets are set to operate at different opening and closing times in Liverpool throughout the four-day Easter bank holiday weekend.

As with every national holiday throughout the calendar year, whether it be Christmas or this time around Easter, supermarkets will have different opening hours in order to allow staff to celebrate with family and friends.

That is still the case in 2022 when it comes to the four-day bank holiday weekend for Easter.

Good Friday (April 15), Easter Saturday (April 16), Easter Sunday (April 17), and Easter Monday (April 18) are all set to be affected by differing operating hours.

So, what are the opening and closing times for the big supermarkets across Liverpool across bank holiday weekend? Here is everything you need to know.

What time are supermarkets open in Liverpool over Easter weekend?

Overall, it seems that supermarkets in Merseyside will be closed on Easter Sunday - a date widely regarded as a day of rest by religious communities.

Shoppers are advised to check the opening times of their local supermarket before grabbing their bags for life and heading out for some grocery shopping.

Here is a list of the general nationwide opening times for the eight major supermarkets, as well as some local examples too.

Co-op

This is an example of the opening and closing times at one of the Co-op Food supermarkets in Liverpool City Centre:

Leece Street, Liverpool - 21-23 Leece Street, L1 2TR

Good Friday, April 15: 7 am to 11 pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 7 am to 11 pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: 7 am to 11 pm

Easter Monday, April 18: 7 am to 11 pm

Here are the general operating hours of Co-op stores across the UK:

Good Friday, April 15: 6am to 10pm

Easter Saturday, April 15: 6am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 15: CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 15: 6am to 10pm

To check the operating hours of your local Co-op store in Liverpool, please visit the store finder .

Waitrose

This is an example of the operating hours of the nearest Waitrose store to Liverpool City Centre:

Three Tuns Lane, Liverpool - Formby, L37 4AJ

Good Friday, April 15: 8 am to 8 pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: CLOSED

Easter Sunday, April 17: CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 18: 8 am to 7 pm

Here are the general operating hours of Waitrose stores across the UK:

Good Friday, April 15: 8 am to 8 pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 8 am to 9 pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 18: 8 am to 8 pm

To check the operating hours of your local Waitrose branch in and around Liverpool, please visit the store finder .

Sainsbury’s

This is an example of the operating hours of a Sainsbury’s store in Liverpool:

Homer Street, Liverpool, 26 Jennifer Avenue, L5 3LQ

Good Friday, April 15: 8 am to 10 pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 8 am to 10 pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 18: 8 am to 8 pm

Here are the general operating hours of Sainsbury’s stores across the UK:

Good Friday, April 15: 7 am to 10 pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 7 am to 10 pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 18: 8 am to 8 pm

To check the opening and closing times of your local Sainsbury’s in Liverpool, please visit the store finder .

Asda

This is an example of the operating hours of an Asda supermarket in Liverpool City Centre:

Breck Road, Liverpool, L6 5DR

Good Friday, April 15: 7 am to 11 pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 7 am to 10 pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 18: 8 am to 8 pm

Here are the general opening times of Asda stores across the UK:

Good Friday, April 15: 6 am to Midnight

Easter Saturday, April 16: 6 am to 9 pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 18: 6 am to 8 pm

To check the opening times of your local Asda store in Liverpool, please visit the store finder .

Lidl

This is an example of the operating hours of a Lidl store in Liverpool:

Edge Lane, Liverpool, Fairfield, L79NF

Good Friday, April 15: 8 am to 10 pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 8 am to 10 pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 18: 8 am to 8 pm

Here are the general opening and closing times of Lidl stores across the UK:

Good Friday, April 15: 8 am to 10 pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 8 am to 10 pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 18: 8 am to 10 pm

To check the operating hours of your local Lidl store in Liverpool, please visit the store finder .

Aldi

This is an example of the opening and closing times of an Aldi store in Liverpool:

St John’s Centre, Liverpool, Unit 74/75, L1 1LS

Good Friday, April 15: 8 am to 10 pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 8 am to 10 pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 18: 8 am to 8 pm

Here are the general opening and closing times of Aldi stores across the UK:

Good Friday, April 15: 8 am to 10 pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 8 am to 10 pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 18: 8 am to 8 pm

To check the operating hours of your local Aldi supermarket in Liverpool, please visit the store finder .

Morrison’s

This is an example of one of the Morrison’s stores in Liverpool City Centre:

Belle Valle, Liverpool, 1 Besford Road, L25 2RD

Good Friday, April 15: 7 am to 10 pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 7 am to 10 pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 18: 7 am to 8 pm

Here are the general opening and closing times for Morrison’s supermarkets across the UK:

Good Friday, April 15: 7 am to 10 pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 7 am to 10 pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 18: 7 am to 8 pm

To check the operating times of your local Morrison’s store in Liverpool, please visit the store finder.

Tesco

This is an example of one of the Tesco supermarkets in Liverpool City Centre:

Superstore, Liverpool, 46 Hanover Street, L1 4AF

Good Friday, April 15: 7 am to 10 pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 7 am to 10 pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 18: 8 am to 6 pm

Here are the general operating times for Tesco stores across the UK:

Good Friday, April 15: 6 am to 10 pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 6 am to Midnight

Easter Sunday, April 17: CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 18: 8 am to 6 pm