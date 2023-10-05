Liverpool venue named in list of best wine bars in Britain

The list by The Times was compiled with the help of experts including drinks writers and bar owners and covers the entire UK.

Bunch Wine Bar, Berry Street. Photo: Bunch via Instagram

Bunch, a small wine bar in Liverpool city centre was named one of the best, specialising in natural and imported wines. The Berry Street venue offers private wine tastings and expert advice to help you pick the best most delicious wine.