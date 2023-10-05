Liverpool venue named in list of best wine bars in Britain
The list by The Times was compiled with the help of experts including drinks writers and bar owners and covers the entire UK.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A cosy Liverpool venue has made the Top 45 best wine bars in Britain, according to The Times.
The list was compiled with the help of experts including drinks writers and bar owners and covers the entire UK, although the majority are in London.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bunch, a small wine bar in Liverpool city centre was named one of the best, specialising in natural and imported wines. The Berry Street venue offers private wine tastings and expert advice to help you pick the best most delicious wine.
The Times praised Bunch’s ‘fantastic natural wine selection, sourced from across Europe’ which are available to buy in store and online.