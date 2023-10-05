Register
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
‘Vicious’ - Woman who stabbed boyfriend in heart guilty of murder

Liverpool venue named in list of best wine bars in Britain

The list by The Times was compiled with the help of experts including drinks writers and bar owners and covers the entire UK.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A cosy Liverpool venue has made the Top 45 best wine bars in Britain, according to The Times.

The list was compiled with the help of experts including drinks writers and bar owners and covers the entire UK, although the majority are in London.

Bunch Wine Bar, Berry Street. Photo: Bunch via InstagramBunch Wine Bar, Berry Street. Photo: Bunch via Instagram
Bunch Wine Bar, Berry Street. Photo: Bunch via Instagram
Most Popular

Bunch, a small wine bar in Liverpool city centre was named one of the best, specialising in natural and imported wines. The Berry Street venue offers private wine tastings and expert advice to help you pick the best most delicious wine.

The Times praised Bunch’s ‘fantastic natural wine selection, sourced from across Europe’ which are available to buy in store and online.

Related topics:LiverpoolBritainBarsLondon