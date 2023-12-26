Register
Liverpool walks: Ten beautiful Boxing Day walking routes in and around Liverpool

Merseyside is filled with beautiful beaches, trails and parks to visit this Boxing Day.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th Dec 2023, 10:17 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 11:17 GMT

Christmas Day is over but there's still chance to continue the festivities, with a refreshing Boxing Day family walk. And, Merseyside is filled with beautiful beaches, trails and parks to visit this Boxing Day.

From Sefton Park to Crosby Beach, these locations and routes are perfect for enjoying the fresh winter sun - or rain - and getting a bit of exercise before finishing off your Christmas left overs.

1. Formby Red Squirrel Park

The Red Squirrel Trail is a signposted walk around the beautiful woodlands and takes around an hour to complete. Photo: Pavlo Burdyak - stock.adobe.com

2. Sefton Coastal Path via Crosby Beach

Take a walk from Waterloo to Hightown, following Sefton Coastal Path. The route is around four miles, and takes you along Crosby Beach. Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Furlong

3. West Kirby Marine Lake

West Kirby Marine Lake is a perfect and easy circular walking trail, on level ground. In winter, the wind can be chilly so wrap up warm and prepare for gorgeous views of the Welsh Hills. Photo: Wikimedia

4. Calderstones Park

This idyllic park is in one of Liverpool’s most sought after areas. The stunning 94-acre family park has a lake, play area and botanical gardens. Photo: Ian Greig, CC BY-SA 2.0

