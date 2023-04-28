These are the hottest areas in the city according to house prices.

People wanting to buy a home in an up-and-coming part of Liverpool can find out which areas to look at, thanks to new figures.

Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50% or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows.

Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022, a 9% increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total 71% of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house prices, with 12 recording at least a 50% rise, in the year to September 2022.

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new developments in the area.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Liverpool have seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year.

Everton West Everton West had the fastest rising house prices in Liverpool - increasing by 32.9%, from an average of £82,000 in September 2021 to £108,950 in September 2022. A difference of £26,950 in sale price.

Wavertree West Wavertree West had the second fastest rising house prices in Liverpool - increasing by 29.7%, from an average of £92,500 in September 2021 to £120,000 in September 2022. A difference of £27,500 in sale price.

Broad Green Broad Green had the third fastest rising house prices in Liverpool - increasing by 26.9%, from an average of £216,750 in September 2021 to £275,000 in September 2022. A difference of £58,250 in sale price.

Kirkdale South & Vauxhall Kirkdale South & Vauxhall had the fourth fastest rising house prices in Liverpool - increasing by 26.2%, from an average of £170,000 in September 2021 to £214,500 in September 2022. A difference of £44,500 in sale price.