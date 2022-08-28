1. The Florist

The Florist is known for fantastic cocktails, a stunning venue and food options for veggies, vegans and those with gluten intolerances. Their brunch menu is £15.95 per person and you can choose up to five breakfast items such as eggs and croissants, to create a brunch board. If you fancy alcohol, a bottomless drinks upgrade is available for an extra £15.95 per person and includes The Florist’s expertly crafted Aperol, Raspberry, Blood Orange or Elderflower Spritzes, as well as prosecco and house beer. (Image: The Florist)