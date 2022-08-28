Options range from prosecco to Jamaican cocktails.
It’s bank holiday weekend and the sun is set to shine for the next three days.
If you’re not at a festival this weekend and feel like you’re missing out, worry not because Liverpool is filled with incredible bars and restaurants perfect for food, drink and fun with friends.
Bottomless brunch is a solid choice for a get together, with unlimited drinks and wide range of food choices.
We’ve narrowed down our favourite places for bottomless brunch, all for under £40 per person.
1. The Florist
The Florist is known for fantastic cocktails, a stunning venue and food options for veggies, vegans and those with gluten intolerances. Their brunch menu is £15.95 per person and you can choose up to five breakfast items such as eggs and croissants, to create a brunch board. If you fancy alcohol, a bottomless drinks upgrade is available for an extra £15.95 per person and includes The Florist’s expertly crafted Aperol, Raspberry, Blood Orange or Elderflower Spritzes, as well as prosecco and house beer. (Image: The Florist)
2. All Bar One
All Bar One offers a range of brunch dishes such as waffles or an English breakfast, with unlimited prosecco, Tanqueray London Dry Gin & tonic, Aperol Spritz or your choice of flavoured Daiquiris. It is £30 per person or upgrade your drinks options for unlimited Porn Star Martini, Espresso Martini, or Long Island Iced Tea for an extra £10 per person. (Image: All Bar One)
3. Turtle Bay
Unlike many other venues, Turtle Bay’s bottomless brunch includes their entire drinks menu including their famous cocktails. Bottomless brunch is £31.50 per person and includes and brunch or burger dish and as many drinks as you can fit into a two hour slot. Available at both Liverpool branches. (Image: Turtle Bay)
4. Revolucion de Cuba
For £30 per person, you get chips and guac, potatas bravas and meal choices such as a full breakfast or a burrito. Drinks include strawberry daiquiris, bloody marys and prosecco. (Image: Revolucion de Cuba)