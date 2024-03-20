I visit Liverpool’s secret rooftop terrace with amazing views over city centre - it's a real hidden gem
Liverpool's stunning Central Library is a gem in the heart the city and it has more to offer than you may think. Not only is it the largest library in Liverpool, it also offers breath-taking views of the city skyline from a secluded rooftop terrace few people know about.
I headed over to the St George’s Quarter to check it out for myself, and it wasn't the only part of the building that was impressive. The Central Library first opened its doors in 1860 and has since been transformed after a massive development project, giving it a modern architectural twist to sits along side the historic sections.
The towering wood, steel and glass central stairwell is the first thing that strikes visitors. Next to the balcony at the top you’ll find the incredible 1,800sq ft glass dome on the roof of the main building, designed to mirror the library’s stunning Picton Reading room, which was completed in 1879 and is bedecked in wood panelling and 15,000 rare books.
At the top of the library, through a set of glass doors on the fourth floor, is the roof terrace, which looks out towards St Georges Hall and over the city. After taking in the panorama, the marbled benches also make it the perfect place to relax or study on a sunny day.
Liverpool Central Library is a real multi-use venue that visitors can use to learn, progress or simply relax. From the peaceful Picton Reading Rooms, fresh coffee and cakes from the ground floor shop, or a fantastic cityscape view from the terrace, why not treat yourself to a moment of solitude?