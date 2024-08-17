This circular walk is perfect for all the family as it follows good footpaths, country lanes and has just one gentle hill, from which you might be able to spot kestrels and buzzards in the rolling fields of Lydiate.

It takes in some unusual views too, as it skirts a horse training track, crosses a Grade II-listed bridge over the Leeds-Liverpool canal and finishes up at the ruins of a manor house originally built in 1470.

You can stock up on your fresh produce at the Lydiate Hall Farm Shop at the end of the walk and the kids will love the peacocks and peahens spread across the fields, perched on fences and hiding in the trees.

This is a much shorter version of the 9.6km Lydiate Loop walk, but packs a lot into a more manageable amble.

1 . Lydiate circular walk Begin the route opposite Sunny Fields cottage on Hall Lane, where there is a handy layby to park the car. The beautiful old building was once a school. Walk down Hall Road with the cottage on your left and Our Lady's Catholic Church in the distance. | Dominic Raynor

2 . Lydiate circular walk Follow the public footpath signpost for 'Lollies Bridge' into the field on the right. These fields are often full of rabbits and hares that scamper away when they hear walkers approaching. | Dominic Raynor

3 . Lydiate circular walk Continue through the fields and up the slight hill, keeping Our Lady's Catholic Church to the right. | Dominic Raynor

4 . Lydiate circular walk At the top of the rise you can look back towards Sunny Fields. Birds of prey such as Kestrels and Buzzards can sometimes be seen in the fields here. Keep following the path over the stile fence into a horse training track. | Dominic Raynor