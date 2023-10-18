Magical six bed Merseyside home for sale with gym, cinema and landscaped gardens
The property is described as ‘one of the most prestigious houses in Formby’
A magical six-bed, five-bathroom property in Formby is on the market for over £2,000,000.
Listed on Rightmove for £2,195,000, estate agents Almond Property By Sue Taylor, describe the property as ‘one of the most prestigious houses in Formby’.
The property description reads: “Beautifully presented, with six bedrooms, five bathrooms, gym, cinema room, garage and surrounding landscaped gardens with jacuzzi.
“Built in a classic design with a modern interior, this beautiful home is the envy of all. Within walking distance of the beach, golf club and Formby Village, we are ideally situated for motorway and airport access.”
Take a look around...