Register
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Magical six bed Merseyside home for sale with gym, cinema and landscaped gardens

The property is described as ‘one of the most prestigious houses in Formby’

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 18th Oct 2023, 13:15 BST

A magical six-bed, five-bathroom property in Formby is on the market for over £2,000,000.

Listed on Rightmove for £2,195,000, estate agents Almond Property By Sue Taylor, describe the property as ‘one of the most prestigious houses in Formby’.

The property description reads: “Beautifully presented, with six bedrooms, five bathrooms, gym, cinema room, garage and surrounding landscaped gardens with jacuzzi.

“Built in a classic design with a modern interior, this beautiful home is the envy of all.  Within walking distance of the beach, golf club and Formby Village, we are ideally situated for motorway and airport access.”

Take a look around...

Take a look inside this magical home.

1. Argarmeols Road, Formby L37

Take a look inside this magical home. Photo: Rightmove

There is a beautiful log fire in the lounge.

2. Argarmeols Road, Formby L37

There is a beautiful log fire in the lounge. Photo: Rightmove

The open plan kitchen/living space is filled with natural light.

3. Argarmeols Road, Formby L37

The open plan kitchen/living space is filled with natural light. Photo: Rightmove

Another living area features a wood burning stove.

4. Argarmeols Road, Formby L37

Another living area features a wood burning stove. Photo: Rightmove

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyHomeGardensSaleRightmove