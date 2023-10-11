The Wetherspoons pubs with the cheapest pints in Liverpool and Merseyside - as cheap as £2.50
Prices even vary in Liverpool City Centre, where six Wetherspoons branches are in walking distance from each other.
A new interactive booze map reveals the all Wetherspoons pubs with the cheapest and most expensive pints in Merseyside.
Referring to the price of Carling (the cheapest option) the cost of a pint varies by 89% across the UK, with prices ranging from £2.29 to £5.99. Luckily, here in Merseyside, many of our pubs are at the lower end of the scale, with pints as cheap as £2.50.
The study was carried out by collecting over 300,000 prices from every Wetherspoons in the UK and covers every type of drink featured on the menu.
The cheapest pint in a Merseyside Wetherspoons can be found at The Glass House in St Helens (£2.50), while the most expensive can be procured at The North Western, on Lime Street (£4.29).
The cost of a pint in every Wetherspoons in Merseyside
The costs below refer to a pint of Carling.
- The Glass House, Market Street (St Helens) - £2.50
- The Brass Balance, Argyle Street (Birkenhead) - £2.54
- The Clairville, Wallasey Road (Wallasey) - £2.58
- The Mockbeggar Hall, Hoylake Road (Moreton) - £2.58
- Hoylake Lights, Market Street (Hoylake) - £2.58
- The Dee Hotel, Grange Road (West Kirby) - £2.58
- The Prense Well, The Mount (Heswall) - £2.58
- The Wheatsheaf, Overpool Road (Ellesmere Port) - £2.58
- The Watch Maker, Eccleston Street (Prescot) - £2.88
- The Queen’s Picture House, South Road (Waterloo) - £2.88
- The Bakers Brewery, Archway Road (Huyton) - £2.88
- The Thomas Frost, Walton Road (Liverpool) - £3.28
- The Raven, Walton Vale (Liverpool) - £3.28
- The Navigator, Queens Drive (Liverpool) - £3.28
- The Lime Kiln, Fleet Street (Liverpool) - £3.33
- The Frank Hornby, Eastway (Maghull) - £3.43
- The Nine Arches, Lego Street (Newton-le-Willows) - £3.43
- The Childwall Fiveways Hotel, Queens Drive (Liverpool) - £3.43
- The Life Boat, Three Tuns Lane (Formby) - £3.54
- The Sir Henry Segrave, Lord Street (Southport) £3.54
- The Fall Well, St Johns Way (Liverpool) - £4.07
- The Captain Alexander, James Street (Liverpool) - £4.07
- The Welkin, Whitechapel (Liverpool) - £4.07
- The Richard John Blacker, Charlotte Row (Liverpool) - £4.07
- The North Western, Lime Street (Liverpool) - £4.29