Prices even vary in Liverpool City Centre, where six Wetherspoons branches are in walking distance from each other.

A new interactive booze map reveals the all Wetherspoons pubs with the cheapest and most expensive pints in Merseyside.

Referring to the price of Carling (the cheapest option) the cost of a pint varies by 89% across the UK, with prices ranging from £2.29 to £5.99. Luckily, here in Merseyside, many of our pubs are at the lower end of the scale, with pints as cheap as £2.50.

The study was carried out by collecting over 300,000 prices from every Wetherspoons in the UK and covers every type of drink featured on the menu.

Prices even vary in Liverpool city centre, where six Wetherspoons branches are within walking distance from each other. Heading to Fleet Street rather than Lime Street could save you almost £1 per pint of Carling.

The cheapest pint in a Merseyside Wetherspoons can be found at The Glass House in St Helens (£2.50), while the most expensive can be procured at The North Western, on Lime Street (£4.29).

The cost of a pint in every Wetherspoons in Merseyside

The costs below refer to a pint of Carling.