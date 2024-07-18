Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

If you want to look sharp for those summer events advisors can help you make the right choices.

My dad once told me that a man should feel like a king in his suit. I always have those words in my mind whenever it comes to buying one. It usually means spending that little bit extra to ensure I get the outfit that makes me feel like I can take on the world - and look good doing it.

However, my suits have always been bought during whistle stop tours of various department stores. I’ve never really given the experience the time and effort it really deserves. Buying a suit should be a real occasion.

At M&S, their complimentary 1-2-1 suit fitting experience is designed to do just that. With expert advice on colours, suitable attire for specific occasions and those all important hints about achieving the correct fit, the experience may even nudge you out of your comfort zone.

The service is available at stores across the UK and all department staff are trained in men's suit fitting. Following a dip in the demand for formal wear in the aftermath of the Covid-19 lockdown, there has been a real upturn in the desire to look dapper again over the last 12 to 18 months.

So, with the wedding and summer party season upon us I headed down to the Liverpool ONE store to give the service a try.

The first step is to browse the department to see which suits catch your eye. The wonderful June offered advice on popular ensembles, which materials worked well with different designs and styles and what might work best for particular occasions.

After a short discussion, I decided it was time for something a bit different. Something light in colour and weight for the summer. After taking my chest, waist and leg measurements in the spacious changing rooms, I told June which suits I liked and she brought a range of sizes and styles for me to try until I found the perfect one.

After a few changes of attire and some constructive advice on slim fit vs regular fit (I’m still in slim fit, just about) I opted for a wonderful stone coloured jacket with a neat single-breasted front and notched lapels to add a classic touch. The blazer and matching trousers are made from a bi-stretch fabric that is light and easy to move in, so it’s perfect for partying or for those weddings abroad that are increasingly popular.

With the suit in the bag, it was on to the accessories. Once again, June’s advice on matching colours and styles was hugely helpful. Emboldened, I eschewed the traditional white or blue shirt and once again opted for something out of my comfort zone. A pink, two-fold cotton shirt from the Sartorial collection that looked particularly sharp with the suit and added a further contemporary edge. A neutral tie with a flash of blue completed the outfit

And it was one I would never have selected if left to my own devices.

I didn’t know what I wanted when I headed into the store, but after looking at myself in the mirror, the new ensemble was just what I needed. I felt like a king. And the helpful advisors at M&S had treated me like one too.

Dominic Raynor

Top tips for suit fitting

Your suit jacket sleeve should sit on your wrist bone.

Your shirt cuff should be 1-2 cm longer than your suit jacket sleeve.

There should be a two finger space between your stomach and jacket when buttoned.

Trousers should sit on top of your shoe, without a fold, for a tailored look.

Trousers should sit just above your ankle bone for a cropped look.

You can book ahead for M&S 1-2-1 suit fitting service to avoid disappointment.